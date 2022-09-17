Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct WCGB Toronto 82 63 .566 +1½ Seattle 80 63 .559 +½ Tampa…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Toronto 82 63 .566 +1½ Seattle 80 63 .559 +½ Tampa Bay 80 64 .556 _

___

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 3

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 3

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 7

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Tampa Bay (Springs 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 7-5) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 10-13) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 5-5), 4:07 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB Atlanta 89 55 .618 +10½ Philadelphia 80 64 .556 +1½ San Diego 79 66 .545 _ Milwaukee 77 67 .535 1½

___

Friday’s Games

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 12, Arizona 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia (Falter 5-3) at Atlanta (Strider 10-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 14-7) at Arizona (Nelson 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

___

