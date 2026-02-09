Germany 2, France 1, OT First Period_1. Germany, Laura Kluge (Daria Gleissner and Nicola Hadraschek), 19:25. Penalties_Ronja Hark, Germany (tripping),…

Germany 2, France 1, OT

First Period_1. Germany, Laura Kluge (Daria Gleissner and Nicola Hadraschek), 19:25. Penalties_Ronja Hark, Germany (tripping), 4:04. Clara Rozier, France (hooking), 4:50. Lea Villiot, France (illegal hit), 10:30. Chloe Aurard-Bushee, France (illegal hit), 12:36. Clara Rozier, France (tripping), 18:45.

Second Period_Penalties_Carina Strobel, Germany (tripping), 25:26.

Third Period_2. France, Estelle Duvin (Manon Le Scodan), 48:21. Penalties_Celina Haider, Germany (elbowing), 44:59. Clemence Boudin, France (delaying the game), 53:19.

Overtime_3. Germany, Katarina Jobst-Smith (Lilli Welcke and Luisa Welcke), 61:07.

Shots on Goal_Germany 12-8-16-1_47. France 2-5-7-0_14

Goalies_Germany Sandra Abstreiter, Lisa Hemmerle. France Violette Pianel Couriaut, Alice Philbert.

Referees_Melissa Doyle, United States. Zuzana Svobodova, Czech Republic. Alexandra Clarke, Canada. Justine Todd, Canada.

_____

