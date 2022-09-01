RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Sports » Gazdag scores in Philadelphia…

Gazdag scores in Philadelphia Union’s 4-1 win over Atlanta

The Associated Press

September 1, 2022, 12:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag set the team record for most goals in the regular season and the Philadelphia Union clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over Atlanta United on Wednesday night.

The Union and LAFC are the only two teams to have clinched a playoff berth. With the win, Philadelphia pulled even with LAFC on points in pursuit of the Supporters’ Cup.

It will be Philadelphia’s fifth straight playoff appearance.

The Union also became the second team in MLS to score at least four goals in three straight matches. The Red Bulls were the first in 2012.

The Union (16-4-9) never trailed after Mikael Uhre made it 2-1 in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

The Union also got goals from Julian Carranza, Nathan Harriel. Gazdag scored his 17th of the season in the 67th minute. Gazdag has five goals in the Union’s last three games.

Andrew Gutman scored the only goal for United (8-11-9).

Up next for the Union is a matchup Saturday with the New York Red Bulls on the road, while United visits the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up