Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Battle Creek def. Columbus Scotus, 25-17, 25-15, 26-24

Bellevue East def. Omaha Central, 18-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-13

Bennington def. Elkhorn, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18

Centennial def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-9, 25-12, 25-17

Clarkson/Leigh def. Twin River, 25-8, 25-11, 25-11

Crofton def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-21, 25-23

Deshler def. Red Cloud, 25-5, 25-19, 25-9

Dorchester def. Osceola, 25-14, 26-24, 12-25, 25-9

Douglas County West def. Yutan, 25-27, 26-24, 25-17, 25-16

Edgemont, S.D. def. Crawford, 25-19, 25-16, 25-9

Elkhorn South def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-13, 25-13

Elkhorn Valley def. Plainview, 15-25, 25-16, 28-26, 25-22

Elmwood-Murdock def. Cedar Bluffs, 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-13, 25-12, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Alliance, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 30-28

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Aquinas, 25-6, 25-15, 25-9

Grand Island Northwest def. Aurora, 25-21, 25-9, 24-26, 25-21

Gretna def. Millard West, 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19

Guardian Angels def. Homer, 25-14, 25-15, 25-9

Hartington-Newcastle def. Bloomfield, 25-12, 20-25, 25-23, 25-12

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22, 25-13

Hershey def. Kimball, 25-12, 25-21, 25-15

Howells/Dodge def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 21-25, 28-26, 25-19

Kearney def. Lincoln High, 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-20

Lewiston def. Parkview Christian, 25-12, 25-16, 25-16

Lincoln East def. Fremont, 25-16, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15

Lincoln Pius X def. Lincoln North Star, 25-14, 25-14, 25-10

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-20, 25-14, 25-9

Louisville def. Arlington, 25-7, 20-25, 25-9, 25-18

Mead def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 23-25, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12

Neligh-Oakdale def. Osmond, 25-17, 25-15, 23-25, 25-22

Norfolk def. Lincoln Northeast, 25-12, 28-26, 25-10

North Bend Central def. Oakland-Craig, 18-25, 26-24, 25-22, 25-22

Omaha Marian def. Bellevue West, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10

Overton def. Brady, 25-6, 25-12, 25-9

Papillion-LaVista South def. Omaha Westside, 18-25, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21, 15-10

Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Sidney def. Chase County, 25-19, 20-25, 28-26, 25-15

South Sioux City def. Omaha Roncalli, 23-25, 25-5, 25-27, 25-20, 15-13

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 26-24, 25-15

St. Paul def. Adams Central, 21-25, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-15, 25-19, 25-21

Twin Loup def. Central Valley, 25-17, 28-26, 23-25, 25-17

Wahoo def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-19, 25-20, 25-21

Wausa def. Winside, 23-25, 17-25, 25-10, 25-15, 15-10

Waverly def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-15, 25-12, 25-12

West Holt def. Niobrara/Verdigre, 25-21, 25-12, 25-20

Wynot def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-12, 25-16, 25-14

Arcadia/Loup City Triangular=

Gibbon def. Arcadia-Loup City, 22-25, 26-24, 28-26

Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-11, 25-18

Shelton def. Gibbon, 25-13, 25-10

Bayard Triangular=

Bayard def. Garden County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-14

Bayard def. Leyton, 26-24, 25-17

Leyton def. Garden County, 25-23, 22-25, 25-14

Central City Triangular=

Central City def. Sandy Creek, 19-25, 25-13, 25-12

Ord def. Central City, 25-17, 25-14

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-9, 25-10

CWC Triangular=

Fullerton def. CWC, 25-7, 25-18

Fullerton def. Stuart, 25-14, 23-25, 25-20

Stuart def. CWC, 25-9, 25-14

Diller-Odell Triangular=

Diller-Odell def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Lincoln Christian def. Nebraska City Lourdes, 25-18, 25-20

Falls City Sacred Heart Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Pawnee City, 25-21, 25-11

Southern def. Pawnee City, 25-23, 25-15

Falls City Triangular=

Falls City def. Weeping Water, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16

Freeman def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-15

Freeman def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-10

Giltner Triangular=

Axtell def. Giltner, 25-4, 25-10

Axtell def. Harvard, 25-10, 25-8

Giltner def. Harvard, 25-11, 25-23

Hastings Triangular=

Gothenburg def. Crete, 25-23, 25-20

Gothenburg def. Hastings, 25-23, 25-20

Hastings def. Crete, 25-10, 25-18

Heartland Lutheran Triangular=

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-21, 25-6

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-18, 25-11

Palmer def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-22, 25-18

Hemingford Triangular=

Bridgeport def. Hemingford, 25-22, 25-17

Bridgeport def. Morrill, 25-21, 18-25, 25-10

Morrill def. Hemingford, 25-23, 25-20

Holdrege Triangular=

Holdrege def. Cozad, 25-17, 25-11

Ogallala def. Cozad, 25-12, 25-15

Ogallala def. Holdrege, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15

Lincoln Lutheran Triangular=

Archbishop Bergan def. Bishop Neumann, 25-18, 16-25, 25-16

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-22, 25-14

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-14

Loomis Triangular=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-17, 29-27

Loomis def. Bertrand, 26-24, 25-21

Loomis def. Franklin, 25-11, 25-11

Nebraska Lutheran Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 26-24, 25-14

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-16, 25-18

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15

Norfolk Catholic Triangular=

Columbus Lakeview def. Wayne, 25-17, 25-11

Norfolk Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-13, 26-24

Norfolk Catholic def. Wayne, 25-13, 25-8

North Central Triangular=

St. Mary’s def. Boyd County, 25-13, 25-16

St. Mary’s def. North Central, 25-16, 25-22

Paxton Invitational=

Potter-Dix def. Paxton, 25-20, 25-17

Wallace def. Wauneta-Palisade, 25-19, 25-17

Championship=

Wallace def. Potter-Dix, 25-22, 25-15

Consolation=

Paxton def. Wauneta-Palisade, 21-25, 25-20, 25-17

South Loup Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-17

South Loup def. Elm Creek, 25-13, 25-19

Walthill Triangular=

Randolph def. Wakefield, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

Randolph def. Walthill, 25-18, 16-25, 26-24

West Point-Beemer Triangular=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-21

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. West Point-Beemer, 25-18, 25-20

Wisner-Pilger Triangular=

Stanton def. Pender, 20-25, 25-23, 25-19

Stanton def. Wisner-Pilger, 25-18, 25-23

Wisner-Pilger def. Pender, 25-22, 25-11

York Triangular=

Malcolm def. Plattsmouth, 25-7, 25-23

Malcolm def. York, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15

York def. Plattsmouth, 25-17, 25-15

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

