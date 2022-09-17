Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Royal fans give UK tourism a bump | In Hong Kong, grief doubles as dissent | Queen's death joins disappearing WWII generation | Photos from London
Home » Sports » Steffen back in Middlesbrough…

Steffen back in Middlesbrough lineup after missing 4 games

The Associated Press

September 17, 2022, 2:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American goalkeeper Zack Steffen returned to the lineup for Middlesbrough on Saturday night against Rotherham after missing four games because of a knee injury.

The 27-year-old had not played since Aug. 20, Middlesbrough’s fifth match of the season.

Steffen was left off the roster for upcoming World Cup warmup matches, and American coach Gregg Berhalter said Steffen received a platelet-rich plasma injection.

Steffen went on loan to second-tier Middlesbrough from Premier League champion Manchester City in hopes of gaining playing time ahead of the World Cup. He appeared in just nine matches last season for Manchester City, where he was Ederson’s backup — one Premier League game, along with four in the FA Cup, two League Cup, one Champions League and the Community Shield.

Steffen, who is from Coatesville, Pennsylvania, is competing for the three goalkeeper spots on the U.S. World Cup roster with Matt Turner, who is Aaron Ramsdale’s backup at Arsenal; Ethan Horvath, who went on loan from Nottingham Forest to second-tier Luton for this season; and New York City’s Sean Johnson.

Turner, Horvath and Johnson are on the U.S. roster for the Americans’ exhibitions against Japan on Friday and Saudia Arabia on Sept. 27. Berhalter plans to announce his World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IRS hiring, IT upgrades set high bar for taxpayer assistance next filing season

GSA makes inflation adjustments a bit easier for contractors

Deadline approaches to pass bill affecting employment for 3,500 FDA workers

Giving employees have a voice at DHS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up