Presidents Cup, Cards

The Associated Press

September 22, 2022, 6:13 PM

Thursday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1
FOURSOMES
United States 4, International 1
Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 445-343-533-356-5xx-xxx
Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S. 444-332-443-345-4xx-xxx

United States, 6 and 5.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int. 445-344-333-355-445-54x
Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 444-333-534-355-444-54x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Tom Kim-K.H. Lee, Int. 444-343-435-344-434-54x
Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US 453-342-434-355-334-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Siwoo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int 444-344-534-344-434-434
Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 353-343-444-345-336-545

International, 2 up.

___

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544
Taylor Pendrith-Mito Pereira, Int 554-444-434-345-334-445
Tony Finau-Max Homa, US 535-343-444-345-434-444

United States, 1 up.

___

