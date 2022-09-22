Presidents Cup, Cards

Thursday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1 FOURSOMES United States 4,…

Thursday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Yardage: 7,047; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 4, INTERNATIONAL 1 FOURSOMES United States 4, International 1 Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Adam Scott-Hideki Matsuyama, Int 445-343-533-356-5xx-xxx Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele, U.S. 444-332-443-345-4xx-xxx

United States, 6 and 5.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Sungjae Im-Corey Conners, Int. 445-344-333-355-445-54x Jordan Spieth-Justin Thomas, US 444-333-534-355-444-54x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Tom Kim-K.H. Lee, Int. 444-343-435-344-434-54x Cameron Young-Collin Morikawa, US 453-342-434-355-334-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Siwoo Kim-Cameron Davis, Int 444-344-534-344-434-434 Scottie Scheffler-Sam Burns, US 353-343-444-345-336-545

International, 2 up.

Par 444-343-544-345-434-544 Taylor Pendrith-Mito Pereira, Int 554-444-434-345-334-445 Tony Finau-Max Homa, US 535-343-444-345-434-444

United States, 1 up.

