FBC Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 37 13 2 1 104 94 Tulane 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 20 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 58 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 52 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 2 1 129 92 UCF 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 44 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 2 154 102 Temple 0 0 0 0 2 2 72 60 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 116 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 3 94 142 Navy 0 1 13 37 0 2 20 51

___

Saturday’s Games

TCU 42, SMU 34

Louisville 41, South Florida 3

Temple 28, Umass 0

North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at UCF, 4 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Navy at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Temple at Memphis, Noon

Navy at Air Force, Noon

SMU at UCF, 3:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 2 0 92 55 4 0 175 87 Florida St. 1 0 35 31 3 0 106 61 Syracuse 2 0 53 27 4 0 133 70 NC State 0 0 0 0 3 0 103 37 Wake Forest 0 1 45 51 3 1 171 122 Louisville 0 2 38 66 2 2 99 83 Boston College 0 1 10 27 1 2 69 66

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 27 10 2 2 81 70 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 154 113 Duke 0 0 0 0 3 1 137 78 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 3 1 144 102 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 1 109 37 Virginia 0 1 20 22 2 2 73 77 Georgia Tech 0 1 10 41 1 2 45 100

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 22, Virginia 20

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24

Louisville 41, South Florida 3

Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45

Kansas 35, Duke 27

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at UCF, 4 p.m.

Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Louisville at Boston College, Noon

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, TBA

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA

Wake Forest at Florida St., TBA

NC State at Clemson, TBA

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 3 1 159 41 Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 1 128 91 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 1 133 116 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 1 2 48 102 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 2 77 75 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 1 0 55 42 4 0 194 109 Baylor 1 0 31 24 3 1 162 67 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 30 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 155 68 TCU 0 0 0 0 3 0 139 64 Iowa St. 0 1 24 31 3 1 119 58 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 29 Texas 0 0 0 0 2 1 112 50 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 67 West Virginia 0 1 42 55 2 2 171 110

___

Thursday’s Games

West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10

Saturday’s Games

Kansas 35, Duke 27

Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24

TCU 42, SMU 34

Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon

Oklahoma at TCU, TBA

West Virginia at Texas, TBA

Oklahoma St. at Baylor, TBA

Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 120 21 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 54 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 120 26 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 98 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 99 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 100 Idaho 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 73 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 2 37 70 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 93 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 71 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 44 121 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 73

___

Saturday’s Games

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

E. Washington at Florida, Noon

Montana at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.

UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 2 60 96 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 2 107 82 Bryant 0 0 0 0 1 3 127 146 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 4 77 171 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 3 36 120 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 98

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3

Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19

Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Bryant at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 23 20 3 0 91 72 Michigan 1 0 34 27 4 0 200 44 Penn St. 1 0 35 31 4 0 155 67 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 143 43 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 42 Maryland 0 1 27 34 3 1 148 92 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 115 52

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 2 78 90 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 3 0 149 17 Illinois 0 1 20 23 3 1 113 32 Iowa 0 0 0 0 2 1 41 13 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 2 1 118 24 Purdue 0 1 31 35 1 2 116 67 Nebraska 0 1 28 31 1 3 122 142

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 34, Maryland 27

Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14

Minnesota at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Illinois at Wisconsin, Noon

Michigan at Iowa, Noon

Purdue at Minnesota, Noon

Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Indiana at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 21 3 0 91 37 Richmond 1 0 51 7 3 1 129 68 New Hampshire 2 0 59 44 2 1 86 89 Rhode Island 1 1 56 56 2 2 115 122 Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 45 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 3 0 112 52 Elon 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 66 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 1 50 99 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 87 Monmouth (NJ) 0 1 21 31 1 2 115 89 Albany (NY) 0 1 23 28 0 3 78 145 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 3 35 100 Stony Brook 0 2 21 86 0 3 24 106

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24

Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, Noon

Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at Delaware, 3 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 1 0 43 13 2 2 137 103 North Texas 1 0 31 13 2 2 127 146 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 1 90 69 Rice 0 0 0 0 2 1 99 97 UAB 0 0 0 0 2 1 108 42 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 77 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 78 UTEP 0 1 13 31 2 3 83 126 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 117 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 2 96 116 Charlotte 0 1 13 43 1 3 100 181

___

Friday’s Games

UTEP 27, Boise St. 10

Saturday’s Games

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTEP at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UAB at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 1 0 35 28 2 0 63 49 Yale 1 0 38 14 1 1 52 52 Columbia 0 0 0 0 2 0 80 9 Penn 0 0 0 0 2 0 37 14 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 14 Brown 0 1 28 35 1 1 72 73 Cornell 0 1 14 38 1 1 42 60 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 35, Brown 28

Columbia 42, Georgetown 6

Penn 12, Lafayette 0

Yale 38, Cornell 14

Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Penn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Howard at Yale, Noon

Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Buffalo 1 0 50 31 1 3 117 137 Ohio 0 0 0 0 2 2 120 179 Akron 0 0 0 0 1 2 36 138 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 89 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 1 3 122 180 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 3 108 127

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 37 30 1 2 63 99 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 1 113 87 E. Michigan 0 1 31 50 2 2 124 154 Ball St. 0 1 30 37 1 2 71 96 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 97 103 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 3 123 129

___

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31

Georgia 39, Kent St. 22

Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14

Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14

Ohio 59, Fordham 52

Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 3 0 114 40 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 2 91 80 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 65 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 97 Howard 0 0 0 0 1 3 92 96 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 4 43 180

___

Saturday’s Games

St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26

Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., Noon

SC State at South Carolina, Noon

Howard at Yale, Noon

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Campbell, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 1 0 34 17 3 1 161 65 S. Illinois 1 0 34 17 2 2 125 139 North Dakota 1 1 46 61 2 2 90 123 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 63 66 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 89 82 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 72 46 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 61 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 31 119 South Dakota 0 1 17 34 1 3 62 113 N. Iowa 0 1 27 29 0 3 65 114 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 45 121

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17

N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Missouri St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UNLV 0 0 0 0 2 1 124 68 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 41 Nevada 0 1 20 48 2 3 122 156 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 84 87 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 80 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 1 3 61 182

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wyoming 1 0 17 14 3 1 96 99 Boise St. 1 0 31 14 2 2 88 82 Air Force 1 1 62 37 3 1 151 64 New Mexico 0 1 14 31 2 1 82 41 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 110 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 33 123

___

Friday’s Games

Air Force 48, Nevada 20

UTEP 27, Boise St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah St. at BYU, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Navy at Air Force, Noon

Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 2 2 61 71 St. Francis (Pa.) 1 0 27 7 2 2 116 94 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 2 0 109 30 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 2 2 109 89 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 3 69 116 CCSU 0 1 10 14 0 3 19 112 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 4 60 169 Wagner 0 1 7 27 0 3 45 141

___

Saturday’s Games

Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29

Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31

St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26

Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

Duquesne at Stonehill, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 2 0 58 23 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 89 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 64 114 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 90 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 3 54 107 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 128 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 38 101

___

Saturday’s Games

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.

Lane at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 41 28 3 0 152 59 UCLA 1 0 45 17 4 0 167 72 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 137 77 Washington 0 0 0 0 3 0 136 54 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 79 38 Arizona 0 0 0 0 2 1 86 87 California 0 0 0 0 2 1 71 51 Oregon 0 0 0 0 2 1 114 83 Utah 0 0 0 0 2 1 134 43 Stanford 0 1 28 41 1 1 69 51 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 78 67 Colorado 0 1 17 45 0 4 47 173

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 45, Colorado 17

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at California, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Oregon St. at Utah, 2 p.m.

California at Washington St., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 1 0 35 10 4 0 141 72 Lehigh 1 0 21 19 1 2 44 94 Fordham 0 0 0 0 3 1 200 184 Colgate 0 1 10 35 1 3 55 119 Georgetown 0 1 19 21 1 3 74 120 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 3 27 76 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 79

___

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 42, Georgetown 6

Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10

Penn 12, Lafayette 0

Ohio 59, Fordham 52

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Stetson 1 0 38 26 3 1 121 93 Valparaiso 1 0 28 21 2 2 82 101 Marist 1 0 30 25 1 2 45 106 Butler 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 81 Davidson 0 0 0 0 2 1 110 58 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 72 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 2 1 88 56 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 2 42 153 Morehead St. 0 1 26 38 1 3 101 178 San Diego 0 1 21 28 1 3 119 99 Drake 0 1 25 30 0 4 67 145

___

Saturday’s Games

Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26

Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21

Marist 30, Drake 25

St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln University (CA) 6

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon

Drake at Dayton, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.

Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 48 7 4 0 169 32 Kentucky 1 0 26 16 3 0 94 29 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 3 0 156 43 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 3 1 168 114 Florida 0 1 16 26 2 1 76 80 Missouri 0 1 14 17 2 2 112 98 South Carolina 0 2 37 92 1 2 72 106

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 1 0 44 30 3 0 113 81 Auburn 1 0 17 14 3 1 95 87 LSU 1 0 31 16 2 1 119 57 Alabama 0 0 0 0 3 0 138 26 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 3 0 129 13 Mississippi St. 0 1 16 31 3 1 149 85 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 2 1 62 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 17, Missouri 14

Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14

Georgia 39, Kent St. 22

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon

SC State at South Carolina, Noon

E. Washington at Florida, Noon

Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.

LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 1 0 31 0 3 1 110 65 Furman 1 0 27 14 3 1 115 68 Mercer 1 0 17 0 2 1 96 55 The Citadel 1 1 20 34 1 2 30 63 Samford 0 0 0 0 2 1 60 78 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 2 1 146 94 ETSU 0 2 31 47 2 2 120 57 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 86 Wofford 0 1 0 31 0 3 7 84

___

Thursday’s Games

Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0

Saturday’s Games

Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19

ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 3 0 150 84 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 55 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 72 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 1 2 94 60 Lamar 0 1 14 28 0 3 44 94 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 46 122 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 3 30 125 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 158

___

Saturday’s Games

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Houston Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 3 0 174 34 4 0 190 37 Bethune-Cookman 1 0 36 19 1 2 58 122 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 Florida A&M 0 1 3 59 1 2 50 128 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 3 20 125 MVSU 0 1 7 49 0 4 37 147

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 23 1 2 67 75 Texas Southern 1 1 47 40 1 2 74 99 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 108 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 57 102 Southern U. 0 1 0 24 1 2 103 89 Grambling St. 0 2 43 102 1 3 93 181

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19

Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 1 0 41 24 4 0 148 105 Appalachian St. 1 0 32 28 2 1 110 105 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 14 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 84 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 1 112 58 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 72 Georgia St. 0 1 24 41 0 4 107 153

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 1 94 61 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 63 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 102 92 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 122 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 1 2 98 69 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 92 Troy 0 1 28 32 1 2 76 77

___

Thursday’s Games

Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia St. 24

Saturday’s Games

James Madison at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Georgia St. at Army, Noon

Texas State at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 28 14 2 1 66 61 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 2 1 68 96 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 87 78 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 30 58 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 121 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 2 103 110

___

Saturday’s Games

Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 3:30 p.m.

S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA BYU 2 1 96 82 Liberty 2 1 86 78 Army 1 2 115 89 Notre Dame 1 2 55 64 Uconn 1 3 62 141 Umass 1 3 40 128 New Mexico St. 0 4 32 147

___

Saturday’s Games

Temple 28, Umass 0

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Utah St. at BYU, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 1

Georgia St. at Army, Noon

Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

