FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|2
|1
|104
|94
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|20
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|52
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|129
|92
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|44
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|154
|102
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|72
|60
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|116
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|94
|142
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
TCU 42, SMU 34
Louisville 41, South Florida 3
Temple 28, Umass 0
North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at UCF, 4 p.m.
Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Navy at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Tulane at Houston, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Temple at Memphis, Noon
Navy at Air Force, Noon
SMU at UCF, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|2
|0
|92
|55
|4
|0
|175
|87
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|0
|106
|61
|Syracuse
|2
|0
|53
|27
|4
|0
|133
|70
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|103
|37
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|45
|51
|3
|1
|171
|122
|Louisville
|0
|2
|38
|66
|2
|2
|99
|83
|Boston College
|0
|1
|10
|27
|1
|2
|69
|66
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|2
|81
|70
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|137
|78
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|144
|102
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|37
|Virginia
|0
|1
|20
|22
|2
|2
|73
|77
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|2
|45
|100
___
Thursday’s Games
West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
Friday’s Games
Syracuse 22, Virginia 20
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24
Louisville 41, South Florida 3
Clemson 51, Wake Forest 45
Kansas 35, Duke 27
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at UCF, 4 p.m.
Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Louisville at Boston College, Noon
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, TBA
Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, TBA
Wake Forest at Florida St., TBA
NC State at Clemson, TBA
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Virginia at Duke, 7:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|159
|41
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|128
|91
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|133
|116
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|48
|102
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|77
|75
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|4
|0
|194
|109
|Baylor
|1
|0
|31
|24
|3
|1
|162
|67
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|30
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|155
|68
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|139
|64
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|24
|31
|3
|1
|119
|58
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|29
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|50
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|67
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|2
|2
|171
|110
___
Thursday’s Games
West Virginia 33, Virginia Tech 10
Saturday’s Games
Kansas 35, Duke 27
Baylor 31, Iowa St. 24
TCU 42, SMU 34
Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Texas Tech at Kansas St., Noon
Oklahoma at TCU, TBA
West Virginia at Texas, TBA
Oklahoma St. at Baylor, TBA
Iowa St. at Kansas, 3:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|21
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|54
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|26
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|98
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|99
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|73
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|70
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|93
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|71
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|121
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
___
Saturday’s Games
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Montana at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Cal Poly, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at Idaho, 9 p.m.
UC Davis at Montana St., 10:15 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|60
|96
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|107
|82
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|127
|146
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|77
|171
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|36
|120
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|98
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Bryant at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|0
|91
|72
|Michigan
|1
|0
|34
|27
|4
|0
|200
|44
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|4
|0
|155
|67
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|143
|43
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|104
|42
|Maryland
|0
|1
|27
|34
|3
|1
|148
|92
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|115
|52
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|2
|78
|90
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|149
|17
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|3
|1
|113
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|41
|13
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|118
|24
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|2
|116
|67
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 34, Maryland 27
Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14
Minnesota at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Illinois at Wisconsin, Noon
Michigan at Iowa, Noon
Purdue at Minnesota, Noon
Northwestern at Penn St., 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|21
|3
|0
|91
|37
|Richmond
|1
|0
|51
|7
|3
|1
|129
|68
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|2
|115
|122
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|45
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|112
|52
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|66
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|99
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|87
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|3
|78
|145
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|100
|Stony Brook
|0
|2
|21
|86
|0
|3
|24
|106
___
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 45, Rhode Island 24
Richmond 51, Stony Brook 7
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, Noon
Villanova at Maine, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Elon, 2 p.m.
Towson at Delaware, 3 p.m.
William & Mary at Stony Brook, 3:30 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|2
|137
|103
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|2
|127
|146
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|90
|69
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|99
|97
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|108
|42
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|77
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|2
|3
|83
|126
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|117
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|96
|116
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|1
|3
|100
|181
___
Friday’s Games
UTEP 27, Boise St. 10
Saturday’s Games
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
UTSA at Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
FAU at North Texas, 4 p.m.
UTEP at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
UAB at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Harvard
|1
|0
|35
|28
|2
|0
|63
|49
|Yale
|1
|0
|38
|14
|1
|1
|52
|52
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|80
|9
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|37
|14
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|14
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|35
|1
|1
|72
|73
|Cornell
|0
|1
|14
|38
|1
|1
|42
|60
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
Harvard 35, Brown 28
Columbia 42, Georgetown 6
Penn 12, Lafayette 0
Yale 38, Cornell 14
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Penn at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Howard at Yale, Noon
Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Brown at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|50
|31
|1
|3
|117
|137
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|120
|179
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|36
|138
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|89
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|122
|180
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|108
|127
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|2
|63
|99
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|113
|87
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|31
|50
|2
|2
|124
|154
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|2
|71
|96
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|97
|103
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|123
|129
___
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 50, E. Michigan 31
Georgia 39, Kent St. 22
Penn St. 33, Cent. Michigan 14
Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14
Ohio 59, Fordham 52
Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Ohio at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at W. Michigan, 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|91
|80
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|97
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|92
|96
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|43
|180
___
Saturday’s Games
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26
Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Va. Lynchburg at Morgan St., Noon
SC State at South Carolina, Noon
Howard at Yale, Noon
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Delaware St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Campbell, 6 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|34
|17
|3
|1
|161
|65
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|34
|17
|2
|2
|125
|139
|North Dakota
|1
|1
|46
|61
|2
|2
|90
|123
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|63
|66
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|89
|82
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|72
|46
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|61
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|17
|34
|1
|3
|62
|113
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|3
|65
|114
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|45
|121
___
Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 34, South Dakota 17
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois 34, North Dakota 17
N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Missouri St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
S. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|124
|68
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|Nevada
|0
|1
|20
|48
|2
|3
|122
|156
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|84
|87
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|80
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|61
|182
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|96
|99
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|2
|2
|88
|82
|Air Force
|1
|1
|62
|37
|3
|1
|151
|64
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|2
|1
|82
|41
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|33
|123
___
Friday’s Games
Air Force 48, Nevada 20
UTEP 27, Boise St. 10
Saturday’s Games
Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah St. at BYU, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
San Diego St. at Boise St., 8 p.m.
New Mexico at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Navy at Air Force, Noon
Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
San Jose St. at Wyoming, 7:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|2
|2
|61
|71
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|1
|0
|27
|7
|2
|2
|116
|94
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|109
|89
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|69
|116
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|3
|19
|112
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|60
|169
|Wagner
|0
|1
|7
|27
|0
|3
|45
|141
___
Saturday’s Games
Bryant 31, LIU Brooklyn 29
Sacred Heart 38, Dartmouth 31
St. Francis (Pa.) 45, Norfolk St. 26
Merrimack 26, Delaware St. 13
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
Duquesne at Stonehill, Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|58
|23
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|89
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|64
|114
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|90
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|54
|107
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|128
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|101
___
Saturday’s Games
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
SE Missouri at Lindenwood (Mo.), 2 p.m.
Lane at Tennessee St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|41
|28
|3
|0
|152
|59
|UCLA
|1
|0
|45
|17
|4
|0
|167
|72
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|137
|77
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|136
|54
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|79
|38
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|86
|87
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|51
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|114
|83
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|134
|43
|Stanford
|0
|1
|28
|41
|1
|1
|69
|51
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|78
|67
|Colorado
|0
|1
|17
|45
|0
|4
|47
|173
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 45, Colorado 17
Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at California, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Washington at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Oregon St. at Utah, 2 p.m.
California at Washington St., 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|35
|10
|4
|0
|141
|72
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|2
|44
|94
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|200
|184
|Colgate
|0
|1
|10
|35
|1
|3
|55
|119
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|3
|74
|120
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27
|76
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
___
Saturday’s Games
Columbia 42, Georgetown 6
Holy Cross 35, Colgate 10
Penn 12, Lafayette 0
Ohio 59, Fordham 52
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, Noon
Georgetown at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Holy Cross at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 3:30 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stetson
|1
|0
|38
|26
|3
|1
|121
|93
|Valparaiso
|1
|0
|28
|21
|2
|2
|82
|101
|Marist
|1
|0
|30
|25
|1
|2
|45
|106
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|81
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|110
|58
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|72
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|88
|56
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|42
|153
|Morehead St.
|0
|1
|26
|38
|1
|3
|101
|178
|San Diego
|0
|1
|21
|28
|1
|3
|119
|99
|Drake
|0
|1
|25
|30
|0
|4
|67
|145
___
Saturday’s Games
Stetson 38, Morehead St. 26
Valparaiso 28, San Diego 21
Marist 30, Drake 25
St. Thomas (Minn.) 43, Lincoln University (CA) 6
Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Marist, Noon
Drake at Dayton, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
Butler at Davidson, 1 p.m.
Stetson at San Diego, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|4
|0
|169
|32
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|3
|0
|94
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|156
|43
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|168
|114
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|2
|1
|76
|80
|Missouri
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|2
|112
|98
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|1
|2
|72
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|3
|0
|113
|81
|Auburn
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|95
|87
|LSU
|1
|0
|31
|16
|2
|1
|119
|57
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|138
|26
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|129
|13
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|16
|31
|3
|1
|149
|85
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|62
|26
___
Saturday’s Games
Auburn 17, Missouri 14
Mississippi St. 45, Bowling Green 14
Georgia 39, Kent St. 22
Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Kentucky at Mississippi, Noon
SC State at South Carolina, Noon
E. Washington at Florida, Noon
Alabama at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 4 p.m.
LSU at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|1
|110
|65
|Furman
|1
|0
|27
|14
|3
|1
|115
|68
|Mercer
|1
|0
|17
|0
|2
|1
|96
|55
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|20
|34
|1
|2
|30
|63
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|78
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|146
|94
|ETSU
|0
|2
|31
|47
|2
|2
|120
|57
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|7
|84
___
Thursday’s Games
Illinois 31, Chattanooga 0
Saturday’s Games
Furman 24, Charleston Southern 19
ETSU 45, Robert Morris 3
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Mercer at Wofford, 1:30 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 2 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|150
|84
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|72
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|94
|60
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|3
|44
|94
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|46
|122
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|125
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|158
___
Saturday’s Games
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Houston Baptist at Lamar, 4 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|174
|34
|4
|0
|190
|37
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|36
|19
|1
|2
|58
|122
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|125
|MVSU
|0
|1
|7
|49
|0
|4
|37
|147
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|2
|67
|75
|Texas Southern
|1
|1
|47
|40
|1
|2
|74
|99
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|108
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|57
|102
|Southern U.
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1
|2
|103
|89
|Grambling St.
|0
|2
|43
|102
|1
|3
|93
|181
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 36, Grambling St. 19
Jackson St. 49, MVSU 7
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|41
|24
|4
|0
|148
|105
|Appalachian St.
|1
|0
|32
|28
|2
|1
|110
|105
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|84
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|112
|58
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|72
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|24
|41
|0
|4
|107
|153
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|61
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|102
|92
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|122
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|98
|69
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|92
|Troy
|0
|1
|28
|32
|1
|2
|76
|77
___
Thursday’s Games
Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia St. 24
Saturday’s Games
James Madison at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia St. at Army, Noon
Texas State at James Madison, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 4 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 5 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Troy at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|1
|66
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|68
|96
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|87
|78
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|30
|58
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|103
|110
___
Saturday’s Games
Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Sam Houston St. vs. Stephen F. Austin at Houston, 3:30 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|1
|96
|82
|Liberty
|2
|1
|86
|78
|Army
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Notre Dame
|1
|2
|55
|64
|Uconn
|1
|3
|62
|141
|Umass
|1
|3
|40
|128
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|32
|147
___
Saturday’s Games
Temple 28, Umass 0
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Utah St. at BYU, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Georgia St. at Army, Noon
Umass at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Fresno St. at Uconn, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
FIU at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
