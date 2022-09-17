FBC Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|1
|0
|37
|13
|1
|1
|60
|62
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|26
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|94
|10
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|58
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|59
|42
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|68
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|70
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|75
|75
|UCF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|30
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|60
|Navy
|0
|1
|13
|37
|0
|2
|20
|51
___
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17
Rutgers 16, Temple 14
Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Kansas at Houston, delayed
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
TCU at SMU, Noon
South Florida at Louisville, Noon
Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA
Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA
Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.
North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.
Navy at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|41
|10
|2
|0
|76
|22
|Florida St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|3
|0
|106
|61
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|31
|7
|3
|0
|111
|50
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|23
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|89
|35
|Louisville
|0
|2
|38
|66
|1
|2
|58
|80
|Boston College
|0
|1
|10
|27
|0
|2
|31
|49
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|27
|10
|2
|1
|71
|37
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|61
|23
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|20
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|154
|113
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|53
|55
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|10
|41
|1
|1
|45
|58
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|65
|65
___
Friday’s Games
Florida St. 35, Louisville 31
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14
Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
South Florida at Louisville, Noon
Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon
Duke at Kansas, Noon
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon
Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at Florida St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|111
|37
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|38
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|93
|99
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|34
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|86
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|90
___
Saturday’s Games
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kansas
|1
|0
|55
|42
|2
|0
|111
|52
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|27
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|74
|12
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|127
|30
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|61
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|30
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|96
|40
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|131
|43
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|71
|30
|West Virginia
|0
|1
|42
|55
|1
|2
|138
|100
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
West Virginia 65, Towson 7
Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10
Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
Kansas at Houston, delayed
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Baylor at Iowa St., Noon
Duke at Kansas, Noon
TCU at SMU, Noon
Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|120
|21
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|103
|30
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|33
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|12
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|99
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|43
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|100
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|39
|59
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|90
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|79
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|73
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|58
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 49, Indiana St. 14
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21
Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.
Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.
Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|47
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|83
|52
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|96
|117
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|41
|107
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|71
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|53
___
Saturday’s Games
Brown 44, Bryant 38
Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.
NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.
Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon
Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon
Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Indiana
|1
|0
|23
|20
|3
|0
|91
|72
|Penn St.
|1
|0
|35
|31
|2
|0
|81
|41
|Maryland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|31
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|166
|17
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|22
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|104
|42
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|31
|28
|1
|2
|78
|90
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|100
|10
|Illinois
|0
|1
|20
|23
|2
|1
|82
|32
|Iowa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|13
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|52
|17
|Purdue
|0
|1
|31
|35
|1
|2
|116
|67
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|28
|31
|1
|3
|122
|142
___
Saturday’s Games
Michigan 59, Uconn 0
Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30
S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
Syracuse 32, Purdue 29
Rutgers 16, Temple 14
Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Maryland at Michigan, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA
Minnesota at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware
|1
|0
|42
|21
|3
|0
|91
|37
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|59
|44
|2
|0
|59
|44
|Rhode Island
|1
|1
|56
|56
|2
|1
|91
|77
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|90
|45
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|78
|45
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|61
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|50
|99
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|93
|87
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|42
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|21
|31
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Albany (NY)
|0
|1
|23
|28
|0
|3
|78
|145
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|62
|Stony Brook
|0
|1
|14
|35
|0
|1
|14
|35
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 30, Lehigh 6
Army 49, Villanova 10
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6
Delaware 42, Rhode Island 21
Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45
West Virginia 65, Towson 7
Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7
William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.
NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon
Stony Brook at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.
Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.
Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|1
|0
|43
|13
|2
|1
|123
|63
|North Texas
|1
|0
|31
|13
|2
|1
|100
|88
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|77
|FIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|50
|78
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|69
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|41
|63
|Rice
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|76
|UAB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|21
|UTSA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|76
|75
|UTEP
|0
|1
|13
|31
|1
|2
|46
|89
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|13
|43
|0
|3
|58
|140
___
Saturday’s Games
Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30
North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|44
|38
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|22
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|35
|13
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|28
|21
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|25
|14
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|14
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|38
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 28, Merrimack 21
Saturday’s Games
Brown 44, Bryant 38
Penn 25, Colgate 14
Princeton 39, Stetson 14
Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13
Cornell 28, VMI 22
Holy Cross 38, Yale 14
Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Harvard at Brown, 12:30 p.m.
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|75
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|86
|88
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|89
|Ohio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|61
|127
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|74
|104
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|67
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|1
|0
|37
|30
|1
|1
|50
|65
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|10
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|83
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|65
|Ball St.
|0
|1
|30
|37
|1
|2
|71
|96
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|109
|96
___
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17
Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10
Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26
Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0
Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Kent St. at Georgia, Noon
Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon
Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon
Buffalo at E. Michigan, Noon
Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|13
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|54
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|43
|65
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|52
|97
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|61
|96
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|17
|135
___
Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9
Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7
Delaware St. 35, Va. Lynchburg 19
Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.
NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|29
|27
|1
|1
|46
|65
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|62
|44
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|99
|17
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|80
|61
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|59
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|29
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|31
|119
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|91
|122
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|79
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|27
|29
|0
|2
|44
|77
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|35
|104
___
Saturday’s Games
S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0
Montana 49, Indiana St. 14
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21
S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.
Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Nevada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|102
|81
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|67
|42
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|58
|45
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|41
|UNLV
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|41
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|168
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|17
|14
|3
|1
|96
|99
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|1
|48
|48
|Air Force
|0
|1
|14
|17
|2
|1
|103
|44
|New Mexico
|0
|1
|14
|31
|1
|1
|55
|31
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|110
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|85
___
Friday’s Games
Wyoming 17, Air Force 14
Saturday’s Games
North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.
UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.
Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|1
|0
|14
|10
|1
|2
|23
|40
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|109
|30
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|92
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|76
|CCSU
|0
|1
|10
|14
|0
|2
|13
|42
|LIU Brooklyn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|31
|138
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|44
|61
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|114
___
Friday’s Games
Harvard 28, Merrimack 21
Saturday’s Games
Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10
Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.
CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|20
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|73
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|36
|81
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|72
|60
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|47
|72
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|128
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|32
|52
___
Saturday’s Games
Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0
Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.
Keiser at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|1
|0
|41
|28
|2
|0
|107
|42
|California
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|54
|27
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|69
|49
|UCLA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|122
|55
|Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|97
|26
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|31
|Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|55
|59
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|57
|37
|Oregon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|73
|63
|Stanford
|0
|1
|28
|41
|1
|1
|69
|51
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|99
|36
|Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|79
___
Saturday’s Games
UCLA 32, South Alabama 31
California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.
San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.
E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Arizona at California, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|21
|19
|1
|2
|44
|94
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|148
|125
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|106
|62
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|30
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|45
|84
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|19
|21
|1
|2
|68
|78
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|27
|79
___
Saturday’s Games
Richmond 30, Lehigh 6
Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45
Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6
Penn 25, Colgate 14
Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0
Holy Cross 38, Yale 14
William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.
Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|76
|36
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|84
|72
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|83
|67
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|54
|52
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|76
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|85
|28
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|50
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|80
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|73
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|43
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|126
___
Saturday’s Games
Princeton 39, Stetson 14
Dayton 46, Kentucky St. 3
Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13
Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.
Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.
Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.
St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.
San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.
Lincoln University (CA) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.
Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|1
|0
|48
|7
|3
|0
|130
|10
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|26
|16
|3
|0
|94
|29
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|93
|37
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|98
|81
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|130
|86
|Florida
|0
|1
|16
|26
|1
|1
|45
|52
|South Carolina
|0
|2
|37
|92
|1
|2
|72
|106
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Arkansas
|1
|0
|44
|30
|2
|0
|75
|54
|Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|75
|19
|Auburn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|66
|32
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|87
|13
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|88
|40
|LSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|88
|41
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|17
___
Saturday’s Games
Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0
Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17
Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m.
Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Missouri at Auburn, Noon
Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon
Kent St. at Georgia, Noon
Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.
New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|31
|0
|2
|0
|69
|20
|The Citadel
|1
|0
|20
|17
|1
|1
|30
|46
|ETSU
|0
|1
|17
|20
|1
|1
|61
|27
|Furman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|35
|Mercer
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|79
|55
|Samford
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|50
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|69
|73
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|56
|86
|Wofford
|0
|1
|0
|31
|0
|3
|7
|84
___
Saturday’s Games
Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7
Cornell 28, VMI 22
Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.
Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon
Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon
W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.
Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|119
|70
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|66
|55
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|77
|33
|Lamar
|0
|1
|14
|28
|0
|2
|30
|73
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|92
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|83
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|94
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|66
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.
CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|2
|0
|125
|27
|3
|0
|141
|30
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|51
|71
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|3
|59
|1
|2
|50
|128
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|97
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|103
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|1
|0
|40
|23
|1
|1
|53
|44
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|124
|45
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|103
|65
|Grambling St.
|0
|1
|24
|66
|1
|2
|74
|145
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|83
|Texas Southern
|0
|1
|23
|40
|0
|2
|50
|99
___
Saturday’s Games
Jackson St. 66, Grambling St. 24
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.
Delta St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|107
|81
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|104
|49
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|107
|14
|Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|81
|24
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|78
|77
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|55
|72
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|42
|70
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|73
|28
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|117
|63
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|70
|48
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|45
|59
|Troy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|48
|45
|Texas State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|62
|92
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|59
___
Saturday’s Games
Baylor 42, Texas State 7
Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26
Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14
UCLA 32, South Alabama 31
Troy at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
James Madison at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|28
|14
|2
|1
|66
|61
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|51
|86
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|46
|72
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|89
|66
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|65
|121
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|41
___
Saturday’s Games
Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17
S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
E. New Mexico at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.
W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|2
|0
|76
|41
|Liberty
|2
|0
|50
|41
|Army
|1
|2
|115
|89
|Uconn
|1
|3
|62
|141
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|25
|81
|Notre Dame
|0
|2
|31
|47
|Umass
|0
|2
|20
|97
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 49, Villanova 10
Michigan 59, Uconn 0
California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.
Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.
Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.
Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.
Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.
