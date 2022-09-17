FBC Glance

All Times EDT AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0…

All Times EDT

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Memphis 1 0 37 13 1 1 60 62 SMU 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 26 Tulane 0 0 0 0 2 0 94 10 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 2 1 125 58 East Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 59 42 Houston 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 68 South Florida 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 70 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 1 75 75 UCF 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 30 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 44 60 Navy 0 1 13 37 0 2 20 51

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Kansas at Houston, delayed

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

TCU at SMU, Noon

South Florida at Louisville, Noon

Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA

Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA

Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.

Navy at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 41 10 2 0 76 22 Florida St. 1 0 35 31 3 0 106 61 Syracuse 1 0 31 7 3 0 111 50 NC State 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 23 Wake Forest 0 0 0 0 2 0 89 35 Louisville 0 2 38 66 1 2 58 80 Boston College 0 1 10 27 0 2 31 49

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Virginia Tech 1 0 27 10 2 1 71 37 Duke 0 0 0 0 2 0 61 23 Miami 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 20 North Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 154 113 Virginia 0 0 0 0 2 1 53 55 Georgia Tech 0 1 10 41 1 1 45 58 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 1 1 65 65

___

Friday’s Games

Florida St. 35, Louisville 31

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14

Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

South Florida at Louisville, Noon

Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon

Duke at Kansas, Noon

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon

Georgia Tech at UCF, TBA

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Boston College at Florida St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jacksonville St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 111 37 Austin Peay 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 38 E. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 1 1 93 99 North Alabama 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 34 Cent. Arkansas 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 86 Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 90

___

Saturday’s Games

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kansas 1 0 55 42 2 0 111 52 Iowa St. 0 0 0 0 3 0 95 27 Kansas St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 74 12 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 3 0 127 30 Oklahoma St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 61 TCU 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 30 Texas Tech 0 0 0 0 2 0 96 40 Baylor 0 0 0 0 2 1 131 43 Texas 0 0 0 0 1 1 71 30 West Virginia 0 1 42 55 1 2 138 100

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10

Tulane at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

Kansas at Houston, delayed

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at NC State, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Baylor at Iowa St., Noon

Duke at Kansas, Noon

TCU at SMU, Noon

Texas at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 0 0 0 0 3 0 120 21 Montana St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 103 30 Sacramento St. 0 0 0 0 1 0 56 33 Weber St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 12 E. Washington 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 99 N. Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 13 43 Cal Poly 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 100 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 2 39 59 Idaho St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 90 N. Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 79 Portland St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 73 UC Davis 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 58

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 49, Indiana St. 14

South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21

Cent. Arkansas at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 3 p.m.

Idaho at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Portland St. at Montana, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

Weber St. at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Campbell 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 47 Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 1 83 52 Bryant 0 0 0 0 0 3 96 117 Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 0 2 41 107 NC A&T 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 71 Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 53

___

Saturday’s Games

Brown 44, Bryant 38

Charleston Southern at E. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.

NC A&T at Duke, 6 p.m.

Campbell at East Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon

Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon

Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Indiana 1 0 23 20 3 0 91 72 Penn St. 1 0 35 31 2 0 81 41 Maryland 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 31 Michigan 0 0 0 0 3 0 166 17 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 22 Rutgers 0 0 0 0 3 0 104 42

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Northwestern 1 0 31 28 1 2 78 90 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 2 0 100 10 Illinois 0 1 20 23 2 1 82 32 Iowa 0 0 0 0 1 1 14 13 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 1 1 52 17 Purdue 0 1 31 35 1 2 116 67 Nebraska 0 1 28 31 1 3 122 142

___

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 59, Uconn 0

Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30

S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29

Rutgers 16, Temple 14

Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

SMU at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Maryland at Michigan, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Indiana at Cincinnati, TBA

Minnesota at Michigan St., 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7:30 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Delaware 1 0 42 21 3 0 91 37 New Hampshire 2 0 59 44 2 0 59 44 Rhode Island 1 1 56 56 2 1 91 77 Hampton 0 0 0 0 3 0 90 45 William & Mary 0 0 0 0 2 0 78 45 Richmond 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 61 Towson 0 0 0 0 2 1 50 99 Villanova 0 0 0 0 2 1 93 87 Elon 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 42 Monmouth (NJ) 0 1 21 31 1 2 115 89 Albany (NY) 0 1 23 28 0 3 78 145 Maine 0 0 0 0 0 2 18 62 Stony Brook 0 1 14 35 0 1 14 35

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Army 49, Villanova 10

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6

Delaware 42, Rhode Island 21

Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45

West Virginia 65, Towson 7

Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7

William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Elon, 6 p.m.

NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Rhode Island at Pittsburgh, Noon

Stony Brook at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Villanova, 3:30 p.m.

Elon at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Towson, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Delaware, 6 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 1 0 43 13 2 1 123 63 North Texas 1 0 31 13 2 1 100 88 W. Kentucky 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 77 FIU 0 0 0 0 1 1 50 78 Louisiana Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 69 Middle Tennessee 0 0 0 0 1 1 41 63 Rice 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 76 UAB 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 21 UTSA 0 0 0 0 1 1 76 75 UTEP 0 1 13 31 1 2 46 89 Charlotte 0 1 13 43 0 3 58 140

___

Saturday’s Games

Indiana 33, W. Kentucky 30

North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

UCF at FAU, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Texas, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Clemson, 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Middle Tennessee at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

North Texas at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Houston, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

FAU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Brown 0 0 0 0 1 0 44 38 Cornell 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 22 Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 1 0 35 13 Harvard 0 0 0 0 1 0 28 21 Penn 0 0 0 0 1 0 25 14 Princeton 0 0 0 0 1 0 39 14 Columbia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Yale 0 0 0 0 0 1 14 38

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 28, Merrimack 21

Saturday’s Games

Brown 44, Bryant 38

Penn 25, Colgate 14

Princeton 39, Stetson 14

Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13

Cornell 28, VMI 22

Holy Cross 38, Yale 14

Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Harvard at Brown, 12:30 p.m.

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Yale at Cornell, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 0 0 0 0 1 1 30 75 Kent St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 86 88 Miami (Ohio) 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 89 Ohio 0 0 0 0 1 2 61 127 Bowling Green 0 0 0 0 0 2 74 104 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 3 67 106

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 1 0 37 30 1 1 50 65 Toledo 0 0 0 0 2 0 92 10 E. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 1 63 83 N. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 65 Ball St. 0 1 30 37 1 2 71 96 Cent. Michigan 0 0 0 0 1 2 109 96

___

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 38, Miami (Ohio) 17

Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10

Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0

Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0

Iowa St. 43, Ohio 10

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at W. Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent St. at Georgia, Noon

Cent. Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon

Buffalo at E. Michigan, Noon

Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Northwestern, 7:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 13 Delaware St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 78 54 SC State 0 0 0 0 1 1 43 65 Morgan St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 52 97 Howard 0 0 0 0 0 3 61 96 Norfolk St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 17 135

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9

Hampton 17, Norfolk St. 7

Delaware St. 35, Va. Lynchburg 19

Howard vs. Morehouse at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

NC Central at New Hampshire, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Va. Lynchburg at NC Central, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA North Dakota 1 0 29 27 1 1 46 65 Missouri St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 62 44 N. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 99 17 Youngstown St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 80 61 Illinois St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 28 59 S. Dakota St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 29 Indiana St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 31 119 S. Illinois 0 0 0 0 1 2 91 122 South Dakota 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 79 N. Iowa 0 1 27 29 0 2 44 77 W. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 35 104

___

Saturday’s Games

S. Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Montana 49, Indiana St. 14

South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21

S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Iowa, 5 p.m.

Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nevada 0 0 0 0 2 1 102 81 Fresno St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 67 42 San Diego St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 58 45 San Jose St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 37 41 UNLV 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 41 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 3 37 168

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wyoming 1 0 17 14 3 1 96 99 Boise St. 1 0 31 14 1 1 48 48 Air Force 0 1 14 17 2 1 103 44 New Mexico 0 1 14 31 1 1 55 31 Utah St. 0 0 0 0 1 2 38 110 Colorado St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 85

___

Friday’s Games

Wyoming 17, Air Force 14

Saturday’s Games

North Texas at UNLV, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Nevada at Iowa, 7:30 p.m.

UTEP at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Nevada at Air Force, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Toledo at San Diego St., 3:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

W. Michigan at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 1 0 14 10 1 2 23 40 Stonehill 0 0 0 0 2 0 109 30 Duquesne 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 92 Merrimack 0 0 0 0 1 2 83 76 CCSU 0 1 10 14 0 2 13 42 LIU Brooklyn 0 0 0 0 0 3 31 138 St. Francis (Pa.) 0 0 0 0 0 2 44 61 Wagner 0 0 0 0 0 2 38 114

___

Friday’s Games

Harvard 28, Merrimack 21

Saturday’s Games

Kent St. 63, LIU Brooklyn 10

Morgan St. 24, Sacred Heart 9

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Duquesne at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Bryant at LIU Brooklyn, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

CCSU at Albany (NY), 3:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lindenwood (Mo.) 0 0 0 0 1 0 21 20 SE Missouri 0 0 0 0 1 1 44 73 Tennessee Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 36 81 UT Martin 0 0 0 0 1 1 72 60 E. Illinois 0 0 0 0 0 2 47 72 Murray St. 0 0 0 0 0 3 13 128 Tennessee St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 32 52

___

Saturday’s Games

Ball St. 31, Murray St. 0

Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Boise St., 4 p.m.

Keiser at Lindenwood (Mo.), 7 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Illinois St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cent. Arkansas at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 5 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Southern Cal 1 0 41 28 2 0 107 42 California 0 0 0 0 2 0 54 27 Oregon St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 69 49 UCLA 0 0 0 0 3 0 122 55 Washington 0 0 0 0 2 0 97 26 Washington St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 41 31 Arizona 0 0 0 0 1 1 55 59 Arizona St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 57 37 Oregon 0 0 0 0 1 1 73 63 Stanford 0 1 28 41 1 1 69 51 Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 99 36 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 2 23 79

___

Saturday’s Games

UCLA 32, South Alabama 31

California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Colorado St. at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Montana St. at Portland, Ore., 8 p.m.

San Diego St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at Southern Cal, 10:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Arizona, 11 p.m.

E. Michigan at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

UCLA at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Arizona at California, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon St., 9:30 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lehigh 1 0 21 19 1 2 44 94 Fordham 0 0 0 0 3 0 148 125 Holy Cross 0 0 0 0 3 0 106 62 Lafayette 0 0 0 0 1 1 20 30 Colgate 0 0 0 0 1 2 45 84 Georgetown 0 1 19 21 1 2 68 78 Bucknell 0 0 0 0 0 3 27 79

___

Saturday’s Games

Richmond 30, Lehigh 6

Fordham 48, Albany (NY) 45

Monmouth (NJ) 45, Georgetown 6

Penn 25, Colgate 14

Cent. Michigan 41, Bucknell 0

Holy Cross 38, Yale 14

William & Mary at Lafayette, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Columbia at Georgetown, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Penn, 1 p.m.

Fordham at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Princeton, 3 p.m.

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Butler 0 0 0 0 2 0 76 36 Dayton 0 0 0 0 2 1 84 72 Stetson 0 0 0 0 2 1 83 67 Davidson 0 0 0 0 1 1 54 52 Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 1 1 21 76 San Diego 0 0 0 0 1 1 85 28 St. Thomas (Minn.) 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 50 Valparaiso 0 0 0 0 1 2 54 80 Drake 0 0 0 0 0 2 28 73 Marist 0 0 0 0 0 1 12 43 Morehead St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 26 126

___

Saturday’s Games

Princeton 39, Stetson 14

Dayton 46, Kentucky St. 3

Dartmouth 35, Valparaiso 13

Drake at Idaho, 3 p.m.

Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 6 p.m.

Columbia at Marist, 6 p.m.

St. Andrews at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Butler at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

San Diego at UC Davis, 10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Morehead St. at Stetson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

Marist at Drake, 2 p.m.

Lincoln University (CA) at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

Davidson at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 1 0 48 7 3 0 130 10 Kentucky 1 0 26 16 3 0 94 29 Tennessee 0 0 0 0 2 0 93 37 Missouri 0 0 0 0 2 1 98 81 Vanderbilt 0 0 0 0 2 1 130 86 Florida 0 1 16 26 1 1 45 52 South Carolina 0 2 37 92 1 2 72 106

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Arkansas 1 0 44 30 2 0 75 54 Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 0 75 19 Auburn 0 0 0 0 2 0 66 32 Mississippi 0 0 0 0 2 0 87 13 Mississippi St. 0 0 0 0 2 0 88 40 LSU 0 0 0 0 1 1 88 41 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 17

___

Saturday’s Games

Kentucky 31, Youngstown St. 0

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

Penn St. at Auburn, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at N. Illinois, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Mississippi St. at LSU, 6 p.m.

Akron at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Missouri at Auburn, Noon

Bowling Green at Mississippi St., Noon

Kent St. at Georgia, Noon

Florida at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas at Arlington, Texas, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 7:30 p.m.

New Mexico at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Chattanooga 1 0 31 0 2 0 69 20 The Citadel 1 0 20 17 1 1 30 46 ETSU 0 1 17 20 1 1 61 27 Furman 0 0 0 0 1 1 64 35 Mercer 0 0 0 0 1 1 79 55 Samford 0 0 0 0 1 1 27 50 W. Carolina 0 0 0 0 1 1 69 73 VMI 0 0 0 0 1 2 56 86 Wofford 0 1 0 31 0 3 7 84

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia Tech 27, Wofford 7

Cornell 28, VMI 22

Presbyterian at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at Mercer, 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Chattanooga, 6 p.m.

Samford at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

ETSU at Robert Morris, Noon

Furman at Charleston Southern, Noon

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m.

Wofford at Kennesaw St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 0 0 0 0 2 0 119 70 Houston Baptist 0 0 0 0 1 1 66 55 Texas A&M Commerce 0 0 0 0 1 1 77 33 Lamar 0 1 14 28 0 2 30 73 McNeese St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 92 Nicholls 0 0 0 0 0 2 14 83 Northwestern St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 21 94 SE Louisiana 0 0 0 0 0 2 16 66

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Lamar, 7 p.m.

CCSU at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Jacksonville St. at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Lamar at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

North American University at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 2 0 125 27 3 0 141 30 Alabama St. 0 0 0 0 2 1 51 71 Florida A&M 0 1 3 59 1 2 50 128 Alabama A&M 0 0 0 0 0 2 17 97 Bethune-Cookman 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 103 MVSU 0 0 0 0 0 2 13 70

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 1 0 40 23 1 1 53 44 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 0 0 0 2 0 124 45 Southern U. 0 0 0 0 1 1 103 65 Grambling St. 0 1 24 66 1 2 74 145 Alcorn St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 27 83 Texas Southern 0 1 23 40 0 2 50 99

___

Saturday’s Games

Jackson St. 66, Grambling St. 24

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Texas Southern vs. Southern U. at Arlington, Texas, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Prairie View, 7 p.m.

Delta St. at MVSU, 7 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at McNeese St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

MVSU at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Florida A&M, 6 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama St., 6 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 0 0 0 0 3 0 107 81 Georgia Southern 0 0 0 0 2 0 104 49 James Madison 0 0 0 0 2 0 107 14 Marshall 0 0 0 0 2 0 81 24 Appalachian St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 78 77 Old Dominion 0 0 0 0 1 2 55 72 Georgia St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 42 70

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 0 0 0 0 2 0 73 28 South Alabama 0 0 0 0 2 1 117 63 Arkansas St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 70 48 Louisiana-Monroe 0 0 0 0 1 1 45 59 Troy 0 0 0 0 1 1 48 45 Texas State 0 0 0 0 1 2 62 92 Southern Miss. 0 0 0 0 0 2 34 59

___

Saturday’s Games

Baylor 42, Texas State 7

Coastal Carolina 38, Buffalo 26

Virginia 16, Old Dominion 14

UCLA 32, South Alabama 31

Troy at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UAB, 3:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Southern Miss., 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Coastal Carolina at Georgia St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

James Madison at Appalachian St., 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 6 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Troy, 7 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Texas State, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Abilene Christian 1 0 28 14 2 1 66 61 S. Utah 0 0 0 0 1 1 51 86 Tarleton St. 0 0 0 0 1 1 46 72 Utah Tech 0 0 0 0 1 1 89 66 Stephen F. Austin 0 0 0 0 1 2 65 121 Sam Houston St. 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 41

___

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 34, Abilene Christian 17

S. Utah at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

E. New Mexico at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Tarleton St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Warner University at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Utah Tech at S. Utah, 8 p.m.

W. New Mexico at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA BYU 2 0 76 41 Liberty 2 0 50 41 Army 1 2 115 89 Uconn 1 3 62 141 New Mexico St. 0 3 25 81 Notre Dame 0 2 31 47 Umass 0 2 20 97

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 49, Villanova 10

Michigan 59, Uconn 0

California at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Oregon, 3:30 p.m.

Liberty at Wake Forest, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Umass at Temple, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Akron at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Uconn at NC State, 7:30 p.m.

Hawaii at New Mexico St., 8 p.m.

Wyoming at BYU, 10:15 p.m.

