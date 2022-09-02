LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

September 2, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 52 .603 _
Tampa Bay 72 57 .558 6
Toronto 70 59 .543 8
Baltimore 69 61 .531
Boston 64 68 .485 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 61 .527 _
Minnesota 67 62 .519 1
Chicago 65 66 .496 4
Kansas City 53 79 .402 16½
Detroit 50 81 .382 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 84 47 .641 _
Seattle 73 58 .557 11
Texas 58 72 .446 25½
Los Angeles 57 74 .435 27
Oakland 49 83 .371 35½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 84 48 .636 _
Atlanta 81 51 .614 3
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 10½
Miami 55 75 .423 28
Washington 45 86 .344 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _
Milwaukee 69 61 .531
Chicago 56 75 .427 20
Cincinnati 51 78 .395 24
Pittsburgh 49 81 .377 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 40 .692 _
San Diego 73 59 .553 18
Arizona 62 68 .477 28
San Francisco 61 68 .473 28½
Colorado 56 76 .424 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 7, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0

Boston 9, Texas 8

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Civale 2-6), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 0

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

