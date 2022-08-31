US Open Results

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope clearly condemns Russia's 'repugnant' war
The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 12:11 PM

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Ekaterina Alexandrova (28), Russia, def. Peyton Stearns, United States, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Second Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Elizabeth Mandlik, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Shelby Rogers (31), United States, def. Viktoria Kuzmova, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

First Round

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, def. Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, and Federico Coria, Argentina, 6-4, 6-4.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (5), Argentina, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

First Round

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (10), Australia, def. Madison Brengle and Claire Liu, United States, 6-4, 6-0.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, and Tereza Mihalikova, Slovakia, def. Ekaterine Gorgodze, Georgia, and Irina Bara, Romania, 6-4, 6-1.

Greet Minnen, Belgium, and Anna Bondar, Hungary, def. Zhu Lin and Wang Xinyu, China, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4.

Angela Kulikov and Sophie Chang, United States, def. Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova, Russia, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Lidziya Marozava, Belarus, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, def. Ann Li, United States, and Clara Tauson, Denmark, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

