WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian forces assault eastern cities | Grain shipments offer hope to food crisis | War flattens Eastern European tourism | Red Cross asked to help find loved ones
Home » Sports » Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance…

Unseeded Rogers, Kasatkina advance to San Jose final

The Associated Press

August 6, 2022, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Unseeded American Shelby Rogers defeated No. 9 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Rogers will play No. 7 seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia in Sunday’s final of the hard-court U.S. Open tune-up, looking for her first WTA singles title. Kasatkina advanced by beating second-seeded and fourth-ranked Paula Badosa of Spain 6-2, 6-4.

Rogers trailed 4-3 in the second set before breaking serve twice while winning three straight games to pull out the match. Rogers is 2-1 all-time against Kudermetova.

Rogers beat top-seeded Maria Sakkari 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals. She then beat fellow American Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semis.

Kasatkina topped Badosa for the second time in three career matchups.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

Education CIO Gray leaving to lead USAID CIO shop

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up