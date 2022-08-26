The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Friday
At Warwick Hills G&CC
Grand Blanc, Mich.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72
First Round
|Fred Funk
|33-32—65
|Stephen Ames
|34-32—66
|Woody Austin
|33-33—66
|Brett Quigley
|34-32—66
|Scott Parel
|33-34—67
|Steven Alker
|35-33—68
|Cameron Beckman
|32-36—68
|Shane Bertsch
|34-34—68
|David Branshaw
|33-35—68
|Ken Duke
|34-34—68
|Ernie Els
|33-35—68
|David Frost
|35-33—68
|Padraig Harrington
|34-34—68
|Lee Janzen
|32-36—68
|Kent Jones
|37-31—68
|Robert Karlsson
|35-33—68
|Jeff Maggert
|34-34—68
|Alan McLean
|35-33—68
|Doug Barron
|35-34—69
|Paul Broadhurst
|34-35—69
|Alex Cejka
|36-33—69
|K.J. Choi
|33-36—69
|Marco Dawson
|35-34—69
|Joe Durant
|35-34—69
|Jim Furyk
|36-33—69
|Rob Labritz
|34-35—69
|Rocco Mediate
|35-34—69
|Rod Pampling
|36-33—69
|Wes Short
|36-33—69
|Paul Stankowski
|35-34—69
|Mario Tiziani
|35-34—69
|David Toms
|35-34—69
|Duffy Waldorf
|35-34—69
|Scott Dunlap
|36-34—70
|Paul Goydos
|35-35—70
|Jerry Kelly
|37-33—70
|Bernhard Langer
|38-32—70
|Jeff Sluman
|36-34—70
|Steve Stricker
|35-35—70
|Mike Weir
|33-37—70
|Robert Allenby
|36-35—71
|Olin Browne
|35-36—71
|Glen Day
|35-36—71
|John Huston
|36-35—71
|Brandt Jobe
|37-34—71
|Scott McCarron
|36-35—71
|Roger Rowland
|36-35—71
|Chris DiMarco
|37-35—72
|Steve Flesch
|35-37—72
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|36-36—72
|Tim Herron
|35-37—72
|Andrew Johnson
|36-36—72
|Corey Pavin
|38-34—72
|John Senden
|35-37—72
|Stuart Appleby
|38-35—73
|Tom Byrum
|39-34—73
|John Daly
|38-35—73
|Brian Gay
|38-35—73
|Thongchai Jaidee
|36-37—73
|David McKenzie
|34-39—73
|Larry Mize
|35-38—73
|Mark O’Meara
|36-37—73
|Jesper Parnevik
|39-34—73
|Steve Pate
|37-36—73
|Tom Pernice
|35-38—73
|Gene Sauers
|37-36—73
|Joey Sindelar
|36-37—73
|Ken Tanigawa
|38-35—73
|Michael Allen
|39-35—74
|Carlos Franco
|38-36—74
|Tom Gillis
|40-34—74
|Steve Jones
|39-35—74
|Skip Kendall
|37-37—74
|Tim Petrovic
|38-36—74
|Y.E. Yang
|37-37—74
|Billy Mayfair
|38-38—76
|David Duval
|40-37—77
|Harry Rudolph
|40-37—77
