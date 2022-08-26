RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine headlines nuclear treaty conference | Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off | Russian goods still flowing to US | Putin orders troop replenishment
The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

The Associated Press

August 26, 2022, 6:59 PM

Friday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

First Round

Fred Funk 33-32—65
Stephen Ames 34-32—66
Woody Austin 33-33—66
Brett Quigley 34-32—66
Scott Parel 33-34—67
Steven Alker 35-33—68
Cameron Beckman 32-36—68
Shane Bertsch 34-34—68
David Branshaw 33-35—68
Ken Duke 34-34—68
Ernie Els 33-35—68
David Frost 35-33—68
Padraig Harrington 34-34—68
Lee Janzen 32-36—68
Kent Jones 37-31—68
Robert Karlsson 35-33—68
Jeff Maggert 34-34—68
Alan McLean 35-33—68
Doug Barron 35-34—69
Paul Broadhurst 34-35—69
Alex Cejka 36-33—69
K.J. Choi 33-36—69
Marco Dawson 35-34—69
Joe Durant 35-34—69
Jim Furyk 36-33—69
Rob Labritz 34-35—69
Rocco Mediate 35-34—69
Rod Pampling 36-33—69
Wes Short 36-33—69
Paul Stankowski 35-34—69
Mario Tiziani 35-34—69
David Toms 35-34—69
Duffy Waldorf 35-34—69
Scott Dunlap 36-34—70
Paul Goydos 35-35—70
Jerry Kelly 37-33—70
Bernhard Langer 38-32—70
Jeff Sluman 36-34—70
Steve Stricker 35-35—70
Mike Weir 33-37—70
Robert Allenby 36-35—71
Olin Browne 35-36—71
Glen Day 35-36—71
John Huston 36-35—71
Brandt Jobe 37-34—71
Scott McCarron 36-35—71
Roger Rowland 36-35—71
Chris DiMarco 37-35—72
Steve Flesch 35-37—72
Ricardo Gonzalez 36-36—72
Tim Herron 35-37—72
Andrew Johnson 36-36—72
Corey Pavin 38-34—72
John Senden 35-37—72
Stuart Appleby 38-35—73
Tom Byrum 39-34—73
John Daly 38-35—73
Brian Gay 38-35—73
Thongchai Jaidee 36-37—73
David McKenzie 34-39—73
Larry Mize 35-38—73
Mark O’Meara 36-37—73
Jesper Parnevik 39-34—73
Steve Pate 37-36—73
Tom Pernice 35-38—73
Gene Sauers 37-36—73
Joey Sindelar 36-37—73
Ken Tanigawa 38-35—73
Michael Allen 39-35—74
Carlos Franco 38-36—74
Tom Gillis 40-34—74
Steve Jones 39-35—74
Skip Kendall 37-37—74
Tim Petrovic 38-36—74
Y.E. Yang 37-37—74
Billy Mayfair 38-38—76
David Duval 40-37—77
Harry Rudolph 40-37—77

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

