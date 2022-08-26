The Ally Challenge Tour Scores

Friday At Warwick Hills G&CC Grand Blanc, Mich. Purse: $2 million Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72 First Round Fred Funk 33-32—65…

Friday

At Warwick Hills G&CC

Grand Blanc, Mich.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 7,085; Par: 72

First Round

Fred Funk 33-32—65 Stephen Ames 34-32—66 Woody Austin 33-33—66 Brett Quigley 34-32—66 Scott Parel 33-34—67 Steven Alker 35-33—68 Cameron Beckman 32-36—68 Shane Bertsch 34-34—68 David Branshaw 33-35—68 Ken Duke 34-34—68 Ernie Els 33-35—68 David Frost 35-33—68 Padraig Harrington 34-34—68 Lee Janzen 32-36—68 Kent Jones 37-31—68 Robert Karlsson 35-33—68 Jeff Maggert 34-34—68 Alan McLean 35-33—68 Doug Barron 35-34—69 Paul Broadhurst 34-35—69 Alex Cejka 36-33—69 K.J. Choi 33-36—69 Marco Dawson 35-34—69 Joe Durant 35-34—69 Jim Furyk 36-33—69 Rob Labritz 34-35—69 Rocco Mediate 35-34—69 Rod Pampling 36-33—69 Wes Short 36-33—69 Paul Stankowski 35-34—69 Mario Tiziani 35-34—69 David Toms 35-34—69 Duffy Waldorf 35-34—69 Scott Dunlap 36-34—70 Paul Goydos 35-35—70 Jerry Kelly 37-33—70 Bernhard Langer 38-32—70 Jeff Sluman 36-34—70 Steve Stricker 35-35—70 Mike Weir 33-37—70 Robert Allenby 36-35—71 Olin Browne 35-36—71 Glen Day 35-36—71 John Huston 36-35—71 Brandt Jobe 37-34—71 Scott McCarron 36-35—71 Roger Rowland 36-35—71 Chris DiMarco 37-35—72 Steve Flesch 35-37—72 Ricardo Gonzalez 36-36—72 Tim Herron 35-37—72 Andrew Johnson 36-36—72 Corey Pavin 38-34—72 John Senden 35-37—72 Stuart Appleby 38-35—73 Tom Byrum 39-34—73 John Daly 38-35—73 Brian Gay 38-35—73 Thongchai Jaidee 36-37—73 David McKenzie 34-39—73 Larry Mize 35-38—73 Mark O’Meara 36-37—73 Jesper Parnevik 39-34—73 Steve Pate 37-36—73 Tom Pernice 35-38—73 Gene Sauers 37-36—73 Joey Sindelar 36-37—73 Ken Tanigawa 38-35—73 Michael Allen 39-35—74 Carlos Franco 38-36—74 Tom Gillis 40-34—74 Steve Jones 39-35—74 Skip Kendall 37-37—74 Tim Petrovic 38-36—74 Y.E. Yang 37-37—74 Billy Mayfair 38-38—76 David Duval 40-37—77 Harry Rudolph 40-37—77

