Sports on TV for Monday, August 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, August 29 COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY 3 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Maryland

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 7 p.m.

ACCN — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Oregon St.

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 1 p.m.

NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group A, Herning, Denmark

MLB BASEBALL 9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at LA Angels OR Philadelphia at Arizona

TENNIS 12 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y. —

___

