RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

PGA Tour Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 7:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Purse: $18 Million
Yardage: 7,343; Par: 70
Starting FedExCup Strokes in parenthesis
Partial Third Round
Suspended due to weather

Hideki Matsuyama (-2) 70-66-63_199  -13

Collin Morikawa (-1) 66-69-65_200  -11

J.T. Poston (E) 65-69-66_200  -10

Tony Finau (-4) 72-66-67_205   -9

Cameron Smith (-4) 67-71-68_206   -8

Billy Horschel (-1) 68-70-66_204   -7

Jordan Spieth (-2) 68-68-69_205   -7

Viktor Hovland (-2) 71-68-67_206   -6

Sam Burns (-5) 69-74-67_210   -5

Brian Harman (-1) 68-70-68_206   -5

Adam Scott (E) 68-70-68_206   -4

K.H. Lee (E) 68-72-69_209   -1

Sahith Theegala (E) 71-72-67_210    E

Scott Stallings (-3) 70-74-69_213    E

Corey Conners (-1) 74-66-71_211    E

Did not finish round

Scottie Scheffler (-10)

Xander Schauffele (-6)

Sungjae Im (-4)

Rory McIlroy (-4)

Justin Thomas (-3)

Sepp Straka (-4)

Jon Rahm (-3)

Patrick Cantlay (-8)

Tom Hoge (-1)

Max Homa (-2)

Joaquin Niemann (-2)

Aaron Wise (E)

Matt Fitzpatrick (-3)

Cameron Young (-3)

Leaderboard

SCORE  THRU

Scottie Scheffler   -19    12  

Xander Schauffele   -18    12              

Sungjae Im   -16    14   

Rory McIlroy   -15    16

Justin Thomas   -14    17

Sepp Straka   -14    17

Jon Rahm   -14    13

Patrick Cantlay   -14    13

Hideki Matsuyama   -13    18

Tom Hoge   -12    16

Max Homa   -12    16

Joaquin Niemann   -12    14

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up