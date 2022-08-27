RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia blocks nuclear agreement | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup | Radiation fears grow near Ukrainian nuclear plant
Omega European Masters Scores

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 5:45 AM

Friday

At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70

Second Round

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 62-63—125
Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 62-64—126
Louis De Jager, South Africa 64-64—128
Eduardo De La Riva, Spain 64-64—128
Matt Wallace, England 64-64—128
Nacho Elvira, Spain 65-65—130
Marcel Siem, Germany 65-65—130
Jorge Campillo, Spain 66-65—131
George Coetzee, South Africa 65-66—131
Scott Jamieson, Scotland 64-67—131
Richard Mansell, England 67-64—131
Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-63—132
Lukas Nemecz, Austria 67-65—132
Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 66-66—132
Sebastian Heisele, Germany 71-62—133
Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 65-68—133
Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 68-65—133
Carlos Pigem, Spain 68-65—133
Marcel Schneider, Germany 67-66—133
Julien Brun, France 70-64—134
Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain 67-67—134
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 65-69—134
Daan Huizing, Netherlands 68-66—134
Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-66—134
James Morrison, England 70-64—134
Alvaro Quiros, Spain 68-66—134
Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 67-67—134
Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-67—135
David Drysdale, Scotland 67-68—135
Scott Hend, Australia 69-66—135
Oliver Wilson, England 71-64—135
Bobby Bai, China 70-65—135
Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-65—135
Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-70—135
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-68—135
Robin Roussel, France 69-66—135
Antoine Rozner, France 70-65—135
Matthew Southgate, England 65-70—135
Santiago Tarrio, Spain 65-70—135
Calum Fyfe, Scotland 70-65—135
Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 67-69—136
Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 68-68—136
Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 75-61—136
Andy Sullivan, England 69-67—136
Thomas Aiken, South Africa 71-65—136
Marcus Armitage, England 70-66—136
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 66-70—136
Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69—136
Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 70-66—136
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-65—136
Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-68—136
Edoardo Molinari, Italy 69-67—136
Matthieu Pavon, France 67-69—136
Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 69-67—136
Ricardo Santos, Portugal 70-66—136
Lee Slattery, England 69-67—136
Maximilien Sturdza, Switzerland 69-67—136
Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 68-68—136
Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 71-65—136
Jeff Winther, Denmark 67-69—136
Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 68-68—136
Ashley Chesters, England 70-67—137
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-67—137
Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 69-68—137
Gavin Green, Malaysia 71-66—137
Benjamin Hebert, France 71-66—137
Matthew Jordan, England 70-67—137
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 71-66—137
Francesco Laporta, Italy 71-66—137
Hugo Leon, Chile 71-66—137
Tom Lewis, England 70-67—137
Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 71-66—137
Adrian Meronk, Poland 68-69—137
Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 69-68—137
Dimi Papadatos, Australia 68-69—137
Renato Paratore, Italy 67-70—137
Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-68—137
Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-68—137
Danny Willett, England 70-67—137
Marc Warren, Scotland 70-WD
Nino Bertasio, Italy 75-WD
Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 79-WD
Richard Sterne, South Africa 76-DQ

Missed Cut

Gregory Bourdy, France 68-70—138
Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 68-70—138
Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 68-70—138
David Horsey, England 68-70—138
Marc Keller, Switzerland 68-70—138
Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 70-68—138
Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 73-65—138
Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-70—138
Ross McGowan, England 66-72—138
Chris Paisley, England 70-68—138
Andres Romero, Argentina 72-66—138
Joel Stalter, France 68-70—138
Wu Ashun, China 71-68—139
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 69-70—139
Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 68-71—139
Matt Ford, England 72-67—139
Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 70-69—139
Romain Langasque, France 69-70—139
Filip Mruzek, Czech Republic 71-68—139
Victor Perez, France 69-70—139
Adrien Saddier, France 68-71—139
Oliver Fisher, England 67-73—140
Daniel Gavins, England 73-67—140
Jordan Gumberg, United States 71-69—140
Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 73-67—140
Graeme Storm, England 68-72—140
Julian Suri, United States 71-69—140
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 71-69—140
Robin Williams, England 69-71—140
Jordan Zunic, Australia 70-70—140
David Carey, Ireland 69-72—141
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 71-70—141
Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 72-69—141
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-70—141
Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 70-71—141
Zander Lombard, South Africa 76-65—141
Jake McLeod, Australia 69-72—141
Haydn Porteous, South Africa 72-69—141
Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70—141
Pep Angles, Spain 73-69—142
Sean Crocker, United States 70-72—142
Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 71-71—142
Raphael Jacquelin, France 72-70—142
Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 73-69—142
Zach Murray, Australia 71-71—142
Alfie Plant, England 69-73—142
Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 76-66—142
Kalle Samooja, Finland 72-70—142
Tristen Strydom, South Africa 69-73—142
Filippo Celli, Italy 70-73—143
Lucas Galliano, Switzerland 75-68—143
Sebastien Gros, France 72-71—143
Niklas Lemke, Sweden 71-72—143
Jamie Lovemark, United States 71-72—143
James Sugrue, Ireland 69-74—143
Hui-Lin Zhang, China 72-71—143
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72-72—144
Paul Dunne, Ireland 70-74—144
Cedric Gugler, Switzerland 72-72—144
Gregory Havret, France 74-70—144
Angel Hidalgo, Spain 74-71—145
David Howell, England 71-74—145
Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 74-71—145
Sven Cremer, Germany 74-73—147
Julien Guerrier, France 77-71—148
Aleksander Radoicic, Montenegro 75-73—148
Nicola Gerhardsen, Switzerland 77-72—149
Niall Kearney, Ireland 76-73—149
Andrea Pavan, Italy 75-74—149
Uli Weinhandl, Austria 69-80—149
Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland 74-76—150
Jack Singh Brar, England 77-73—150
Loic Ettlin, Switzerland 80-74—154

