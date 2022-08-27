Omega European Masters Scores

Friday At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club Crans-Montana, Switzerland Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70 Second Round Alejandro Canizares, Spain 62-63—125…

Friday

At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club

Crans-Montana, Switzerland

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70

Second Round

Alejandro Canizares, Spain 62-63—125 Thriston Lawrence, South Africa 62-64—126 Louis De Jager, South Africa 64-64—128 Eduardo De La Riva, Spain 64-64—128 Matt Wallace, England 64-64—128 Nacho Elvira, Spain 65-65—130 Marcel Siem, Germany 65-65—130 Jorge Campillo, Spain 66-65—131 George Coetzee, South Africa 65-66—131 Scott Jamieson, Scotland 64-67—131 Richard Mansell, England 67-64—131 Adri Arnaus, Spain 69-63—132 Lukas Nemecz, Austria 67-65—132 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands 66-66—132 Sebastian Heisele, Germany 71-62—133 Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark 65-68—133 Masahiro Kawamura, Japan 68-65—133 Carlos Pigem, Spain 68-65—133 Marcel Schneider, Germany 67-66—133 Julien Brun, France 70-64—134 Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain 67-67—134 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 65-69—134 Daan Huizing, Netherlands 68-66—134 Guido Migliozzi, Italy 68-66—134 James Morrison, England 70-64—134 Alvaro Quiros, Spain 68-66—134 Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden 67-67—134 Alexander Bjork, Sweden 68-67—135 David Drysdale, Scotland 67-68—135 Scott Hend, Australia 69-66—135 Oliver Wilson, England 71-64—135 Bobby Bai, China 70-65—135 Aaron Cockerill, Canada 70-65—135 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 65-70—135 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 67-68—135 Robin Roussel, France 69-66—135 Antoine Rozner, France 70-65—135 Matthew Southgate, England 65-70—135 Santiago Tarrio, Spain 65-70—135 Calum Fyfe, Scotland 70-65—135 Joel Girrbach, Switzerland 67-69—136 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 68-68—136 Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark 75-61—136 Andy Sullivan, England 69-67—136 Thomas Aiken, South Africa 71-65—136 Marcus Armitage, England 70-66—136 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 66-70—136 Wil Besseling, Netherlands 67-69—136 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa 70-66—136 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 71-65—136 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden 68-68—136 Edoardo Molinari, Italy 69-67—136 Matthieu Pavon, France 67-69—136 Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland 69-67—136 Ricardo Santos, Portugal 70-66—136 Lee Slattery, England 69-67—136 Maximilien Sturdza, Switzerland 69-67—136 Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal 68-68—136 Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark 71-65—136 Jeff Winther, Denmark 67-69—136 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay 68-68—136 Ashley Chesters, England 70-67—137 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain 70-67—137 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France 69-68—137 Gavin Green, Malaysia 71-66—137 Benjamin Hebert, France 71-66—137 Matthew Jordan, England 70-67—137 Mikko Korhonen, Finland 71-66—137 Francesco Laporta, Italy 71-66—137 Hugo Leon, Chile 71-66—137 Tom Lewis, England 70-67—137 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France 71-66—137 Adrian Meronk, Poland 68-69—137 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa 69-68—137 Dimi Papadatos, Australia 68-69—137 Renato Paratore, Italy 67-70—137 Joel Sjoholm, Sweden 69-68—137 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 69-68—137 Danny Willett, England 70-67—137 Marc Warren, Scotland 70-WD Nino Bertasio, Italy 75-WD Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland 79-WD Richard Sterne, South Africa 76-DQ

Missed Cut

Gregory Bourdy, France 68-70—138 Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland 68-70—138 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland 68-70—138 David Horsey, England 68-70—138 Marc Keller, Switzerland 68-70—138 Jesper Kennegard, Sweden 70-68—138 Joakim Lagergren, Sweden 73-65—138 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 68-70—138 Ross McGowan, England 66-72—138 Chris Paisley, England 70-68—138 Andres Romero, Argentina 72-66—138 Joel Stalter, France 68-70—138 Wu Ashun, China 71-68—139 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 69-70—139 Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden 68-71—139 Matt Ford, England 72-67—139 Stephen Gallacher, Scotland 70-69—139 Romain Langasque, France 69-70—139 Filip Mruzek, Czech Republic 71-68—139 Victor Perez, France 69-70—139 Adrien Saddier, France 68-71—139 Oliver Fisher, England 67-73—140 Daniel Gavins, England 73-67—140 Jordan Gumberg, United States 71-69—140 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 73-67—140 Graeme Storm, England 68-72—140 Julian Suri, United States 71-69—140 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany 71-69—140 Robin Williams, England 69-71—140 Jordan Zunic, Australia 70-70—140 David Carey, Ireland 69-72—141 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 71-70—141 Lorenzo Gagli, Italy 72-69—141 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain 71-70—141 Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic 70-71—141 Zander Lombard, South Africa 76-65—141 Jake McLeod, Australia 69-72—141 Haydn Porteous, South Africa 72-69—141 Shubhankar Sharma, India 71-70—141 Pep Angles, Spain 73-69—142 Sean Crocker, United States 70-72—142 Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland 71-71—142 Raphael Jacquelin, France 72-70—142 Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain 73-69—142 Zach Murray, Australia 71-71—142 Alfie Plant, England 69-73—142 Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia 76-66—142 Kalle Samooja, Finland 72-70—142 Tristen Strydom, South Africa 69-73—142 Filippo Celli, Italy 70-73—143 Lucas Galliano, Switzerland 75-68—143 Sebastien Gros, France 72-71—143 Niklas Lemke, Sweden 71-72—143 Jamie Lovemark, United States 71-72—143 James Sugrue, Ireland 69-74—143 Hui-Lin Zhang, China 72-71—143 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 72-72—144 Paul Dunne, Ireland 70-74—144 Cedric Gugler, Switzerland 72-72—144 Gregory Havret, France 74-70—144 Angel Hidalgo, Spain 74-71—145 David Howell, England 71-74—145 Rikard Karlberg, Sweden 74-71—145 Sven Cremer, Germany 74-73—147 Julien Guerrier, France 77-71—148 Aleksander Radoicic, Montenegro 75-73—148 Nicola Gerhardsen, Switzerland 77-72—149 Niall Kearney, Ireland 76-73—149 Andrea Pavan, Italy 75-74—149 Uli Weinhandl, Austria 69-80—149 Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland 74-76—150 Jack Singh Brar, England 77-73—150 Loic Ettlin, Switzerland 80-74—154

