Omega European Masters Scores

Friday At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club Crans-Montana, Switzerland Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70 Second Round Alejandro Canizares, Spain 62-63—125…
Friday
At Crans-Sur-Sierre Golf Club
Crans-Montana, Switzerland
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,824; Par: 70
Second Round
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|62-63—125
|Thriston Lawrence, South Africa
|62-64—126
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|64-64—128
|Eduardo De La Riva, Spain
|64-64—128
|Matt Wallace, England
|64-64—128
|Nacho Elvira, Spain
|65-65—130
|Marcel Siem, Germany
|65-65—130
|Jorge Campillo, Spain
|66-65—131
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65-66—131
|Scott Jamieson, Scotland
|64-67—131
|Richard Mansell, England
|67-64—131
|Adri Arnaus, Spain
|69-63—132
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria
|67-65—132
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands
|66-66—132
|Sebastian Heisele, Germany
|71-62—133
|Rasmus Hojgaard, Denmark
|65-68—133
|Masahiro Kawamura, Japan
|68-65—133
|Carlos Pigem, Spain
|68-65—133
|Marcel Schneider, Germany
|67-66—133
|Julien Brun, France
|70-64—134
|Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano, Spain
|67-67—134
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|65-69—134
|Daan Huizing, Netherlands
|68-66—134
|Guido Migliozzi, Italy
|68-66—134
|James Morrison, England
|70-64—134
|Alvaro Quiros, Spain
|68-66—134
|Sebastian Soderberg, Sweden
|67-67—134
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden
|68-67—135
|David Drysdale, Scotland
|67-68—135
|Scott Hend, Australia
|69-66—135
|Oliver Wilson, England
|71-64—135
|Bobby Bai, China
|70-65—135
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada
|70-65—135
|Joost Luiten, Netherlands
|65-70—135
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|67-68—135
|Robin Roussel, France
|69-66—135
|Antoine Rozner, France
|70-65—135
|Matthew Southgate, England
|65-70—135
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain
|65-70—135
|Calum Fyfe, Scotland
|70-65—135
|Joel Girrbach, Switzerland
|67-69—136
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|68-68—136
|Niklas Norgaard Moller, Denmark
|75-61—136
|Andy Sullivan, England
|69-67—136
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa
|71-65—136
|Marcus Armitage, England
|70-66—136
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|66-70—136
|Wil Besseling, Netherlands
|67-69—136
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa
|70-66—136
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|71-65—136
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden
|68-68—136
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy
|69-67—136
|Matthieu Pavon, France
|67-69—136
|Benjamin Rusch, Switzerland
|69-67—136
|Ricardo Santos, Portugal
|70-66—136
|Lee Slattery, England
|69-67—136
|Maximilien Sturdza, Switzerland
|69-67—136
|Ricardo Gouveia, Portugal
|68-68—136
|Marcus Helligkilde, Denmark
|71-65—136
|Jeff Winther, Denmark
|67-69—136
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay
|68-68—136
|Ashley Chesters, England
|70-67—137
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, Spain
|70-67—137
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet, France
|69-68—137
|Gavin Green, Malaysia
|71-66—137
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|71-66—137
|Matthew Jordan, England
|70-67—137
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|71-66—137
|Francesco Laporta, Italy
|71-66—137
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|71-66—137
|Tom Lewis, England
|70-67—137
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France
|71-66—137
|Adrian Meronk, Poland
|68-69—137
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa
|69-68—137
|Dimi Papadatos, Australia
|68-69—137
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|67-70—137
|Joel Sjoholm, Sweden
|69-68—137
|Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa
|69-68—137
|Danny Willett, England
|70-67—137
|Marc Warren, Scotland
|70-WD
|Nino Bertasio, Italy
|75-WD
|Cormac Sharvin, Northern Ireland
|79-WD
|Richard Sterne, South Africa
|76-DQ
Missed Cut
|Gregory Bourdy, France
|68-70—138
|Jonathan Caldwell, Northern Ireland
|68-70—138
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland
|68-70—138
|David Horsey, England
|68-70—138
|Marc Keller, Switzerland
|68-70—138
|Jesper Kennegard, Sweden
|70-68—138
|Joakim Lagergren, Sweden
|73-65—138
|Robert Macintyre, Scotland
|68-70—138
|Ross McGowan, England
|66-72—138
|Chris Paisley, England
|70-68—138
|Andres Romero, Argentina
|72-66—138
|Joel Stalter, France
|68-70—138
|Wu Ashun, China
|71-68—139
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|69-70—139
|Kristoffer Broberg, Sweden
|68-71—139
|Matt Ford, England
|72-67—139
|Stephen Gallacher, Scotland
|70-69—139
|Romain Langasque, France
|69-70—139
|Filip Mruzek, Czech Republic
|71-68—139
|Victor Perez, France
|69-70—139
|Adrien Saddier, France
|68-71—139
|Oliver Fisher, England
|67-73—140
|Daniel Gavins, England
|73-67—140
|Jordan Gumberg, United States
|71-69—140
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark
|73-67—140
|Graeme Storm, England
|68-72—140
|Julian Suri, United States
|71-69—140
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, Germany
|71-69—140
|Robin Williams, England
|69-71—140
|Jordan Zunic, Australia
|70-70—140
|David Carey, Ireland
|69-72—141
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|71-70—141
|Lorenzo Gagli, Italy
|72-69—141
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain
|71-70—141
|Ondrej Lieser, Czech Republic
|70-71—141
|Zander Lombard, South Africa
|76-65—141
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|69-72—141
|Haydn Porteous, South Africa
|72-69—141
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|71-70—141
|Pep Angles, Spain
|73-69—142
|Sean Crocker, United States
|70-72—142
|Jeremy Freiburghaus, Switzerland
|71-71—142
|Raphael Jacquelin, France
|72-70—142
|Miguel Angel Jimenez, Spain
|73-69—142
|Zach Murray, Australia
|71-71—142
|Alfie Plant, England
|69-73—142
|Rory Sabbatini, Slovakia
|76-66—142
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|72-70—142
|Tristen Strydom, South Africa
|69-73—142
|Filippo Celli, Italy
|70-73—143
|Lucas Galliano, Switzerland
|75-68—143
|Sebastien Gros, France
|72-71—143
|Niklas Lemke, Sweden
|71-72—143
|Jamie Lovemark, United States
|71-72—143
|James Sugrue, Ireland
|69-74—143
|Hui-Lin Zhang, China
|72-71—143
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|72-72—144
|Paul Dunne, Ireland
|70-74—144
|Cedric Gugler, Switzerland
|72-72—144
|Gregory Havret, France
|74-70—144
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain
|74-71—145
|David Howell, England
|71-74—145
|Rikard Karlberg, Sweden
|74-71—145
|Sven Cremer, Germany
|74-73—147
|Julien Guerrier, France
|77-71—148
|Aleksander Radoicic, Montenegro
|75-73—148
|Nicola Gerhardsen, Switzerland
|77-72—149
|Niall Kearney, Ireland
|76-73—149
|Andrea Pavan, Italy
|75-74—149
|Uli Weinhandl, Austria
|69-80—149
|Mathias Eggenberger, Switzerland
|74-76—150
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|77-73—150
|Loic Ettlin, Switzerland
|80-74—154
Copyright
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.