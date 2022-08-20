WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
Korn Ferry Tour Albertson’s Boise Open Scores

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 8:35 PM

Saturday
At Hillcrest Country Club
Boise, Idaho
Purse: $1 million
Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
Third Round

Philip Knowles 61-64-68_193

Taylor Montgomery 67-65-63_195

Ben Martin 69-66-62_197

Scott Harrington 68-67-62_197

Austin Cook 70-62-65_197

MJ Daffue 69-66-63_198

Davis Thompson 67-67-64_198

Chris Gotterup 67-66-65_198

Thomas Detry 67-66-65_198

Norman Xiong 68-64-66_198

Carson Young 64-67-67_198

Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69_198

Brandon Crick 68-68-64_200

Jason Scrivener 70-66-64_200

Seonghyeon Kim 66-70-64_200

John Augenstein 66-69-65_200

Dean Burmester 66-69-65_200

Nicholas Lindheim 66-68-66_200

Grayson Murray 71-63-66_200

Paul Haley II 66-68-66_200

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-66_200

Brandon Matthews 65-69-66_200

Brice Garnett 67-67-66_200

Will Gordon 67-66-67_200

Michael Kim 65-67-68_200

Doc Redman 64-67-69_200

Joseph Bramlett 65-65-70_200

Brian Stuard 68-69-64_201

Matti Schmid 69-68-64_201

Erik Barnes 73-63-65_201

Justin Suh 69-67-65_201

Byeong Hun An 67-68-66_201

Nick Hardy 64-69-68_201

Harrison Endycott 68-64-69_201

Matt McCarty 68-64-69_201

Nicolas Echavarria 67-70-65_202

Vincent Norrman 68-69-65_202

Fabián Gómez 67-68-67_202

Eric Cole 65-69-68_202

Jim Knous 66-68-68_202

Min Woo Lee 63-69-70_202

Brent Grant 65-64-73_202

Henrik Norlander 68-69-66_203

Justin Lower 67-70-66_203

Anders Albertson 70-67-66_203

Austin Eckroat 68-68-67_203

Patrick Fishburn 67-68-68_203

Jeremy Paul 67-69-67_203

Andrew Yun 67-68-68_203

Roger Sloan 66-66-71_203

Patrick Flavin 68-69-67_204

Dawie van der Walt 68-69-67_204

Rob Oppenheim 67-69-68_204

Kevin Roy 68-68-68_204

David Skinns 67-67-70_204

Jose de Jesus Rodiíguez 66-68-70_204

Dylan Wu 67-67-70_204

Aaron Baddeley 65-68-71_204

Tain Lee 69-64-71_204

Tano Goya 68-69-68_205

Michael Gligic 68-69-68_205

Ben Taylor 67-69-69_205

Pierceson Coody 69-66-70_205

Jared Wolfe 68-69-69_206

Tyson Alexander 69-68-69_206

John VanDerLaan 69-67-70_206

William McGirt 66-68-72_206

Camilo Villegas 70-67-70_207

Chris Baker 70-67-73_210

Chris Stroud 69-68-74_211

Kyle Stanley 69-68-75_212

Jeff Overton 70-67-75_212

