Korn Ferry Tour Albertson’s Boise Open Scores

|Saturday
|At Hillcrest Country Club
|Boise, Idaho
|Purse: $1 million
|Yardage: 6,880; Par: 71
|Third Round
Philip Knowles 61-64-68_193
Taylor Montgomery 67-65-63_195
Ben Martin 69-66-62_197
Scott Harrington 68-67-62_197
Austin Cook 70-62-65_197
MJ Daffue 69-66-63_198
Davis Thompson 67-67-64_198
Chris Gotterup 67-66-65_198
Thomas Detry 67-66-65_198
Norman Xiong 68-64-66_198
Carson Young 64-67-67_198
Satoshi Kodaira 64-65-69_198
Brandon Crick 68-68-64_200
Jason Scrivener 70-66-64_200
Seonghyeon Kim 66-70-64_200
John Augenstein 66-69-65_200
Dean Burmester 66-69-65_200
Nicholas Lindheim 66-68-66_200
Grayson Murray 71-63-66_200
Paul Haley II 66-68-66_200
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68-66_200
Brandon Matthews 65-69-66_200
Brice Garnett 67-67-66_200
Will Gordon 67-66-67_200
Michael Kim 65-67-68_200
Doc Redman 64-67-69_200
Joseph Bramlett 65-65-70_200
Brian Stuard 68-69-64_201
Matti Schmid 69-68-64_201
Erik Barnes 73-63-65_201
Justin Suh 69-67-65_201
Byeong Hun An 67-68-66_201
Nick Hardy 64-69-68_201
Harrison Endycott 68-64-69_201
Matt McCarty 68-64-69_201
Nicolas Echavarria 67-70-65_202
Vincent Norrman 68-69-65_202
Fabián Gómez 67-68-67_202
Eric Cole 65-69-68_202
Jim Knous 66-68-68_202
Min Woo Lee 63-69-70_202
Brent Grant 65-64-73_202
Henrik Norlander 68-69-66_203
Justin Lower 67-70-66_203
Anders Albertson 70-67-66_203
Austin Eckroat 68-68-67_203
Patrick Fishburn 67-68-68_203
Jeremy Paul 67-69-67_203
Andrew Yun 67-68-68_203
Roger Sloan 66-66-71_203
Patrick Flavin 68-69-67_204
Dawie van der Walt 68-69-67_204
Rob Oppenheim 67-69-68_204
Kevin Roy 68-68-68_204
David Skinns 67-67-70_204
Jose de Jesus Rodiíguez 66-68-70_204
Dylan Wu 67-67-70_204
Aaron Baddeley 65-68-71_204
Tain Lee 69-64-71_204
Tano Goya 68-69-68_205
Michael Gligic 68-69-68_205
Ben Taylor 67-69-69_205
Pierceson Coody 69-66-70_205
Jared Wolfe 68-69-69_206
Tyson Alexander 69-68-69_206
John VanDerLaan 69-67-70_206
William McGirt 66-68-72_206
Camilo Villegas 70-67-70_207
Chris Baker 70-67-73_210
Chris Stroud 69-68-74_211
Kyle Stanley 69-68-75_212
Jeff Overton 70-67-75_212
