Dorsey scores, Houston Dynamo win 2-1 over Los Angeles FC

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 11:08 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored in the 75th minute and the Houston Dynamo beat Los Angeles FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Sebastian Ferreira gave the Dynamo (8-15-5) a 1-0 lead on a penalty kick in the 13th minute.

Christian Arango scored for LAFC (18-7-3) in the 19th minute.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Dynamo visit the Seattle Sounders and LAFC hosts Real Salt Lake.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

