WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy shelling in east | Russian struggles to replenish troops | Access to medicine blocked | Nuclear plant sparks global concern
Home » Sports » Bob Tasca III tops…

Bob Tasca III tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Topeka

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Bob Tasca III topped Funny Car qualifying for the second straight event Saturday in the Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park.

Tasca’s Friday run of 3.930 seconds at 323.81 mph in a Ford Mustang held up for his ninth career No. 1 qualifier.

“That track is so good out there and this air is so hard to make power, but this Mustang showed them we’re out here making some real horsepower,” Tasca said. “Hats off to the guys, but I’ll tell you one thing, we got a yellow (No. 1 qualifier) hat in Seattle, and we didn’t get to trade it in for a blue (winner’s) hat. Tomorrow, we want to trade this thing in for a blue hat.”

Mike Salinas took the No, 1 spot in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock and Joey Gladstone in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Salinas, a four-time winner this year, had a 3.754 at 323.19 on Friday. Anderson picked up his second straight No. 1 and 120th overall, with his Friday run of 6.623 at 205.44 in a Chevrolet Camaro. Gladstone had a 6.831 at 195.08 on a Suzuki, also Friday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up