All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 71 39 .645 _ Toronto 60 49 .550 10½ Tampa Bay 58 50 .537 12 Baltimore 57 52 .523 13½ Boston 54 56 .491 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 57 51 .528 _ Cleveland 56 52 .519 1 Chicago 55 54 .505 2½ Kansas City 45 65 .409 13 Detroit 43 67 .391 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 70 40 .636 _ Seattle 59 52 .532 11½ Texas 48 60 .444 21 Los Angeles 47 63 .427 23 Oakland 41 69 .373 29

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 71 39 .645 _ Atlanta 64 46 .582 7 Philadelphia 60 48 .556 10 Miami 49 59 .454 21 Washington 36 75 .324 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 60 48 .556 _ Milwaukee 58 50 .537 2 Chicago 44 64 .407 16 Cincinnati 44 64 .407 16 Pittsburgh 44 65 .404 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 75 33 .694 _ San Diego 61 51 .545 16 San Francisco 54 55 .495 21½ Arizona 49 59 .454 26 Colorado 48 63 .432 28½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 4

L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 9, Seattle 4

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Oakland (Blackburn 7-6), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 4-8) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3

Arizona 3, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 1, San Diego 0

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-3), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 10-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-5) at Boston (Pivetta 8-8), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-7), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-8) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 6-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Jackson 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

