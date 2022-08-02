WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 70 34 .673 _
Toronto 57 45 .559 12
Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 15
Baltimore 52 51 .505 17½
Boston 52 52 .500 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 48 .529 _
Cleveland 53 49 .520 1
Chicago 51 51 .500 3
Kansas City 41 62 .398 13½
Detroit 41 63 .394 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 67 37 .644 _
Seattle 55 49 .529 12
Texas 46 56 .451 20
Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23
Oakland 39 65 .375 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 65 37 .637 _
Atlanta 62 41 .602
Philadelphia 55 47 .539 10
Miami 47 56 .456 18½
Washington 35 69 .337 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _
St. Louis 54 48 .529 3
Chicago 41 60 .406 15½
Cincinnati 41 61 .402 16
Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 69 33 .676 _
San Diego 58 46 .558 12
San Francisco 51 52 .495 18½
Colorado 46 58 .442 24
Arizona 45 57 .441 24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Seattle 2

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 3, Houston 2

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-5) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 4-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-3), 1:05 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-4) at Minnesota (Ryan 7-4), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Texas (Pérez 9-2), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 9-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 9-6), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3

Cleveland 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 4, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 9-5) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 12:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-6), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 7-7) at Washington (Sánchez 0-3), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 1-7) at Miami (Alcantara 9-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-8), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-6) at San Diego (Snell 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-5), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

