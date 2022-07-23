WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia strikes port despite grain deal | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized | EU imposes more sanctions
Home » Sports » Michael Bradley scores twice,…

Michael Bradley scores twice, Toronto FC beats Charlotte 4-0

The Associated Press

July 23, 2022, 10:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TORONTO (AP) — Captain Michael Bradley scored twice to help Toronto FC beat Charlotte 4-0 on Saturday night.

Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne made their MLS debuts, with Bernardeschi scoring an adding an assist and Insigne also setting up a goal. Mark-Anthony Kaye also scored for Toronto (6-12-4).

Osorio opened the scoring in the fourth minute, Bradley scored in the 10th, Bernardeschi in the 31st and Bradley again in fist-half stoppage time. Bradley has 16 goals in 259 career MLS games.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

The FOIA backlog continued to grow last year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up