RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Rescue teams hunt for survivors in Vinnytsia | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones | Nations discuss coordinating Ukraine war crimes probes | Hurting EU economy, inflation
Home » Sports » Key hole from the…

Key hole from the 2nd round of the British Open

The Associated Press

July 15, 2022, 5:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The key hole in the second round Friday at the British Open at St. Andrews:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 356

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.635

RANK: 17

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods missed a 4-foot birdie putt in what might be the final hole he plays in a British Open at St. Andrews.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Congress investigating whether companies are profiting off veterans disability claims backlog

Growing frustrations puts GSA on hot seat to fix the transition to UEI

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Less than a third of federal STEM employees are women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up