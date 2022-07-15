Key hole from the 2nd round of the British Open

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The key hole in the second round Friday at the British Open at St. Andrews:…

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 356

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 3.635

RANK: 17

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods missed a 4-foot birdie putt in what might be the final hole he plays in a British Open at St. Andrews.

