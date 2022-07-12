AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through July, 12. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Chicago (10)
|16
|6
|120
|1
|1
|1
|2. Las Vegas
|15
|7
|103
|2
|2
|4
|3. Seattle
|15
|8
|99
|4
|2
|5
|4. Connecticut
|14
|8
|89
|3
|2
|5
|4. Washington
|14
|10
|89
|5
|2
|5
|6. Atlanta
|10
|12
|57
|7
|6
|10
|6. Los Angeles
|10
|12
|57
|6
|6
|9
|8. New York
|9
|13
|46
|9
|6
|10
|9. Minnesota
|8
|15
|45
|8
|6
|11
|10. Phoenix
|10
|14
|34
|10
|7
|11
|11. Dallas
|10
|12
|31
|11
|7
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|19
|10
|12
|12
|12
