USFL Football League

|All games in Birmingham, Ala.
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Jersey
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|206
|159
|x-Philadelphia
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|239
|217
|Michigan
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|178
|215
|Pittsburgh
|1
|8
|0
|.111
|126
|210
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Birmingham
|8
|1
|0
|.889
|213
|151
|x-New Orleans
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|193
|144
|Tampa Bay
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|144
|174
|Houston
|2
|7
|0
|.222
|176
|205
|x-clinched playoff spot
|Week 9
|Saturday’s Games
New Jersey 25 Michigan 23
Houston 17, Birmingham 15
|Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 17, Tampa Bay 6
Philadelphia 17 Pittsburgh 16
|Week 10
|Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Noon
Birmingham vs. Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Noon
New Orleans vs. Houston, 8:30 p.m.
|USFL PLAYOFFS
|Semifinals
|Saturday, June 25
|North
Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, 3 p.m. (North)
|South
New Orleans vs. Birmingham, 8 p.m. (South)
|Championship
|Sunday, July 3
North Champion vs. South Champion, 7:30 p.m.
