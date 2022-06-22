Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Sports » US defender Reynolds joins…

US defender Reynolds joins Westerlo on loan from Roma

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 6:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WESTERLO, Belgium (AP) — American defender Bryan Reynolds has been loaned by Roma to Belgian club Westerlo for the 2022-23 season.

The newly promoted first-division club announced the arrival of Reynolds on Tuesday.

Reynolds, who turns 21 this month, played for Dallas in Major League Soccer from 2019-20 and joined Roma in February 2021. He made his Serie A debut that April and played in five matches but was limited to one league game in the first half of last season under coach Jose Mourinho. In January, he was loaned to Belgium’s Kortrijk.

He appeared in nine league matches for Kortrijk and scored in a 3-2 loss to Anderlecht on April 10.

Reynolds made his U.S. debut in March 2021 in a friendly against Northern Ireland and also played last December against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

Three things to watch in the House 2023 NDAA

Creating a safe space for IoT

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up