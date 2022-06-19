U.S. Open Scores Par Scores

|Sunday
|At The Country Club
|Brookline, Mass.
|Purse: $15 Million
|Yardage: 7,210; Par: 70
|(a)-amateur
|Final Round
Matt Fitzpatrick, $3,150,000 68-70-68-68_274 -6
Scottie Scheffler, $1,557,687 70-67-71-67_275 -5
Will Zalatoris, $1,557,687 69-70-67-69_275 -5
Hideki Matsuyama, $859,032 70-70-72-65_277 -3
Collin Morikawa, $674,953 69-66-77-66_278 -2
Rory McIlroy, $674,953 67-69-73-69_278 -2
Denny McCarthy, $515,934 73-70-68-68_279 -1
Adam Hadwin, $515,934 66-72-70-71_279 -1
Keegan Bradley, $515,934 70-69-69-71_279 -1
Gary Woodland, $407,220 69-73-69-69_280 E
Joel Dahmen, $407,220 67-68-74-71_280 E
Seamus Power, $347,058 71-70-70-70_281 +1
Jon Rahm, $347,058 69-67-71-74_281 +1
Guido Migliozzi, $241,302 72-70-74-66_282 +2
Xander Schauffele, $241,302 70-69-75-68_282 +2
Marc Leishman, $241,302 70-71-73-68_282 +2
Adam Scott, $241,302 69-73-72-68_282 +2
Cameron Tringale, $241,302 71-71-71-69_282 +2
Patrick Cantlay, $241,302 72-71-70-69_282 +2
Sebastián Muñoz, $241,302 74-69-69-70_282 +2
Hayden Buckley, $241,302 68-68-75-71_282 +2
Nick Hardy, $241,302 69-68-73-72_282 +2
Joohyung Kim, $171,732 72-68-73-70_283 +3
Mackenzie Hughes, $150,849 72-69-73-70_284 +4
Adam Schenk, $150,849 70-70-73-71_284 +4
Dustin Johnson, $150,849 68-73-71-72_284 +4
Thomas Pieters, $127,002 72-68-73-72_285 +5
Min Woo Lee, $127,002 73-70-69-73_285 +5
Aaron Wise, $127,002 68-68-75-74_285 +5
Sam Burns, $127,002 71-67-71-76_285 +5
MJ Daffue, $100,331 67-72-78-69_286 +6
Callum Tarren, $100,331 67-72-78-69_286 +6
Todd Sinnott, $100,331 71-71-74-70_286 +6
Andrew Putnam, $100,331 72-68-74-72_286 +6
Patrick Rodgers, $100,331 69-68-75-74_286 +6
Davis Riley, $100,331 72-67-73-74_286 +6
K.H. Lee, $75,916 71-72-73-71_287 +7
Justin Rose, $75,916 68-73-74-72_287 +7
Joseph Bramlett, $75,916 71-72-72-72_287 +7
Justin Thomas, $75,916 69-72-72-74_287 +7
Jordan Spieth, $75,916 72-70-71-74_287 +7
Matthew NeSmith, $75,916 68-69-74-76_287 +7
Chris Gotterup, $59,332 73-69-75-71_288 +8
Travis Vick (a) 70-69-76-73_288 +8
Richard Bland, $59,332 70-72-72-74_288 +8
Brian Harman, $59,332 68-69-75-76_288 +8
Joaquin Niemann, $50,672 71-70-76-72_289 +9
Max Homa, $50,672 69-73-75-72_289 +9
Sam Bennett (a) 70-73-74-73_290 +10
Patrick Reed, $44,038 70-71-75-74_290 +10
Sam Stevens, $44,038 71-72-72-75_290 +10
David Lingmerth, $44,038 67-72-74-77_290 +10
Sebastian Soderberg, $40,630 71-70-78-72_291 +11
Beau Hossler, $40,630 69-67-78-77_291 +11
Brooks Koepka, $39,432 73-67-75-77_292 +12
Wil Besseling, $38,511 71-71-77-74_293 +13
Chris Naegel, $38,511 73-69-77-74_293 +13
Tyrrell Hatton, $38,511 72-71-76-74_293 +13
Bryson DeChambeau, $38,511 71-71-76-75_293 +13
Brandon Matthews, $37,589 71-69-79-77_296 +16
Harris English, $37,221 73-69-78-77_297 +17
Austin Greaser (a) 72-70-76-79_297 +17
Grayson Murray, $36,843 75-67-76-80_298 +18
Stewart Hagestad (a) 73-70-79-77_299 +19
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.