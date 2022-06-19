U.S. Open Scores Par Scores

Sunday At The Country Club Brookline, Mass. Purse: $15 Million Yardage: 7,210; Par: 70 (a)-amateur Final Round Matt Fitzpatrick, $3,150,000…

Matt Fitzpatrick, $3,150,000 68-70-68-68_274 -6

Scottie Scheffler, $1,557,687 70-67-71-67_275 -5

Will Zalatoris, $1,557,687 69-70-67-69_275 -5

Hideki Matsuyama, $859,032 70-70-72-65_277 -3

Collin Morikawa, $674,953 69-66-77-66_278 -2

Rory McIlroy, $674,953 67-69-73-69_278 -2

Denny McCarthy, $515,934 73-70-68-68_279 -1

Adam Hadwin, $515,934 66-72-70-71_279 -1

Keegan Bradley, $515,934 70-69-69-71_279 -1

Gary Woodland, $407,220 69-73-69-69_280 E

Joel Dahmen, $407,220 67-68-74-71_280 E

Seamus Power, $347,058 71-70-70-70_281 +1

Jon Rahm, $347,058 69-67-71-74_281 +1

Guido Migliozzi, $241,302 72-70-74-66_282 +2

Xander Schauffele, $241,302 70-69-75-68_282 +2

Marc Leishman, $241,302 70-71-73-68_282 +2

Adam Scott, $241,302 69-73-72-68_282 +2

Cameron Tringale, $241,302 71-71-71-69_282 +2

Patrick Cantlay, $241,302 72-71-70-69_282 +2

Sebastián Muñoz, $241,302 74-69-69-70_282 +2

Hayden Buckley, $241,302 68-68-75-71_282 +2

Nick Hardy, $241,302 69-68-73-72_282 +2

Joohyung Kim, $171,732 72-68-73-70_283 +3

Mackenzie Hughes, $150,849 72-69-73-70_284 +4

Adam Schenk, $150,849 70-70-73-71_284 +4

Dustin Johnson, $150,849 68-73-71-72_284 +4

Thomas Pieters, $127,002 72-68-73-72_285 +5

Min Woo Lee, $127,002 73-70-69-73_285 +5

Aaron Wise, $127,002 68-68-75-74_285 +5

Sam Burns, $127,002 71-67-71-76_285 +5

MJ Daffue, $100,331 67-72-78-69_286 +6

Callum Tarren, $100,331 67-72-78-69_286 +6

Todd Sinnott, $100,331 71-71-74-70_286 +6

Andrew Putnam, $100,331 72-68-74-72_286 +6

Patrick Rodgers, $100,331 69-68-75-74_286 +6

Davis Riley, $100,331 72-67-73-74_286 +6

K.H. Lee, $75,916 71-72-73-71_287 +7

Justin Rose, $75,916 68-73-74-72_287 +7

Joseph Bramlett, $75,916 71-72-72-72_287 +7

Justin Thomas, $75,916 69-72-72-74_287 +7

Jordan Spieth, $75,916 72-70-71-74_287 +7

Matthew NeSmith, $75,916 68-69-74-76_287 +7

Chris Gotterup, $59,332 73-69-75-71_288 +8

Travis Vick (a) 70-69-76-73_288 +8

Richard Bland, $59,332 70-72-72-74_288 +8

Brian Harman, $59,332 68-69-75-76_288 +8

Joaquin Niemann, $50,672 71-70-76-72_289 +9

Max Homa, $50,672 69-73-75-72_289 +9

Sam Bennett (a) 70-73-74-73_290 +10

Patrick Reed, $44,038 70-71-75-74_290 +10

Sam Stevens, $44,038 71-72-72-75_290 +10

David Lingmerth, $44,038 67-72-74-77_290 +10

Sebastian Soderberg, $40,630 71-70-78-72_291 +11

Beau Hossler, $40,630 69-67-78-77_291 +11

Brooks Koepka, $39,432 73-67-75-77_292 +12

Wil Besseling, $38,511 71-71-77-74_293 +13

Chris Naegel, $38,511 73-69-77-74_293 +13

Tyrrell Hatton, $38,511 72-71-76-74_293 +13

Bryson DeChambeau, $38,511 71-71-76-75_293 +13

Brandon Matthews, $37,589 71-69-79-77_296 +16

Harris English, $37,221 73-69-78-77_297 +17

Austin Greaser (a) 72-70-76-79_297 +17

Grayson Murray, $36,843 75-67-76-80_298 +18

Stewart Hagestad (a) 73-70-79-77_299 +19

