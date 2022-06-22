Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Toronto FC beats Montreal 4-0 to reach Canadian final

The Associated Press

June 22, 2022, 10:52 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Ayo Akinola scored twice and Toronto FC beat Montreal 4-0 on Wednesday night to advance to the Canadian Championship final.

Jesus Jimenez and Alejandro Pozuelo also scored for Toronto.

In the other semifinal Wednesday, the Vancouver Whitecaps hosted the Canadian Premier League’s York United. The championship is set for July.

Toronto, seeking its record ninth Canadian Championship, picked up its eighth title this month by winning the delayed 2020 event.

