Steve Torrence leads Top Fuel qualifying at Bristol Dragway

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 10:00 PM

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Four-time defending season champion Steve Torrence led Top Fuel qualifying Friday at Bristol Dragway in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Winless this season, Torrence had a 3.791-second run at 317.79 mph in his 11,000-horsepower Capco Contractors dragster.

“To come here and make a good run right off the trailer, that was a good run to get the ball rolling and give us some momentum heading into race day,” Torrence said. “Tomorrow will be a totally different day, so we’ll see where we go from there, but that was a good, stout pass to go to the No. 1 spot.”

Robert Hight topped the Funny Car field, Greg Anderson took the Pro Stock lead and Angelle Sampey was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Hight had a 3.971 at 310.98 in a Chevrolet Camaro, and Anderson ran a 6.686 at 202.21 in a Camaro. Sampey, the defending event winner, had a a 6.966 at 185.38 on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

