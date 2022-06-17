Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8

|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|13
|11
|13
|
|Totals
|33
|8
|8
|8
|
|Spkrman rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Werner 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Graham ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moss 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rbrtson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Rock lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Trdaway cf
|6
|2
|3
|1
|
|Bost dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Crooks c
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Targac 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clark 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Claunch c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Ncklaus 2b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|
|Minnich rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Squires dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thmpson cf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Horton ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kaler ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Orduno ph/dh-ph
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pettis lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
E_Kaler, Menefee. 2B_Werner (8). HR_Crooks (8), Nicklaus (11), Bost (10), Thompson (6). RBI_Spikerman (15), Graham (71), Robertson 3 (51), Tredaway (62), Crooks 3 (48), Nicklaus 4 (34), Werner (26), Moss (48), Rock (62), Bost (44), Thompson 3 (29), Kaler (30).
|Oklahoma
|170
|400
|001
|13-11-0
|—
|13
|Texas A&M
|030
|100
|400
|8-8-2
|—
|8
|Oklahoma
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bennett
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Sandlin
|0
|1/3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Michael
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Texas A&M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dettmer
|1
|2/3
|4
|7
|7
|3
|1
|Menefee
|2
|1/3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Tucker
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Prager
|0
|1/3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cortez
|0
|2/3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jhnston
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
