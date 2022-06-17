WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » Sports » Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8

Oklahoma 13, Texas A&M 8

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 6:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Oklahoma Texas A&M
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 13 11 13 Totals 33 8 8 8
Spkrman rf 4 2 2 1 Werner 3b 4 1 2 1
Graham ss 4 1 1 1 Moss 1b 4 0 1 1
Rbrtson 1b 5 1 1 3 Rock lf 4 0 0 1
Trdaway cf 6 2 3 1 Bost dh 4 1 1 1
Crooks c 4 2 1 3 Targac 2b 4 0 0 0
Clark 3b 3 1 0 0 Claunch c 3 2 1 0
Ncklaus 2b 3 2 1 4 Minnich rf 4 1 1 0
Squires dh 1 0 0 0 Thmpson cf 2 2 1 3
Horton ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Kaler ss 4 1 1 1
Orduno ph/dh-ph 2 1 1 0
Pettis lf 2 1 0 0

E_Kaler, Menefee. 2B_Werner (8). HR_Crooks (8), Nicklaus (11), Bost (10), Thompson (6). RBI_Spikerman (15), Graham (71), Robertson 3 (51), Tredaway (62), Crooks 3 (48), Nicklaus 4 (34), Werner (26), Moss (48), Rock (62), Bost (44), Thompson 3 (29), Kaler (30).

Oklahoma 170 400 001 13-11-0 13
Texas A&M 030 100 400 8-8-2 8
IP H R ER BB SO
Oklahoma
Bennett 6 5 4 4 0 3
Sandlin 0 1/3 2 4 4 1 1
Michael 2 1 0 0 1 2
Texas A&M
Dettmer 1 2/3 4 7 7 3 1
Menefee 2 1/3 4 5 4 3 3
Tucker 3 0 0 0 2 5
Prager 0 1/3 1 0 0 0 1
Cortez 0 2/3 1 1 1 1 1
Jhnston 1 1 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

New House Digital Services Office seeks to fill gaps to modernize Congress

Three FBI headquarters sites in suburbs still viable for agency’s move, GSA tells lawmakers

IRS expands AI-powered bots to set up payment plans with taxpayers over the phone

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up