RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: How long can Ukraine keep up the fight? | Keeping the lights on in eastern Ukraine | 100 speeches in 100 days of war | Marriott to suspend operations in Russia
Home » Sports » NCAA Division I Softball…

NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 10:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
Oklahoma City
All Times EDT
Double Elimination; x-if necessary
Thursday, June 2

Texas 7, UCLA 2

Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings

Florida 7, Oregon St. 1

Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2

Friday, June 3

UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated

Game 6 – Oregon St. vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

Saturday, June 4

Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 8 – Florida vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, June 5

Game 9 – UCLA vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. ABC

Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. ESPN2

Monday, June 6

Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN

x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN

Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN

x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN

Championship Series
(Best-of-3)
Wednesday, June 8

Game 1 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 9

Game 2 – TBD, 7:30 p.m.

Firday, June 10

x-Game 3 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

IRS seeks to fast-track 4,000 hires to improve taxpayer experience

Employees at two headquarters offices vote to unionize

DoD-commissioned study finds major shortcomings in civilian talent management

GAO says Air Force decision on SPACECOM location was sloppy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up