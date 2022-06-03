NCAA Division I Softball World Series Glance

|At OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
|Oklahoma City
|All Times EDT
|Double Elimination; x-if necessary
|Thursday, June 2
Texas 7, UCLA 2
Oklahoma 13, Northwestern 2, 5 innings
Florida 7, Oregon St. 1
Oklahoma St. 4, Arizona 2
|Friday, June 3
UCLA 6, Northwestern 1, Northwestern eliminated
Game 6 – Oregon St. vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m. ESPN2
|Saturday, June 4
Game 7 – Texas vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m. ABC
Game 8 – Florida vs. Oklahoma St., 7 p.m. ESPN
|Sunday, June 5
Game 9 – UCLA vs. Game 8 loser, 3 p.m. ABC
Game 10 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 7 p.m. ESPN2
|Monday, June 6
Game 11 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, noon ESPN
x-Game 12 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 2:30 p.m. ESPN
Game 13 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 7 p.m. ESPN
x-Game 14 – Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 9:30 p.m. ESPN
|Championship Series
|(Best-of-3)
|Wednesday, June 8
Game 1 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday, June 9
Game 2 – TBD, 7:30 p.m.
|Firday, June 10
x-Game 3 – TBD, 8:30 p.m.
