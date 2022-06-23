RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia advances on front line | Ukraine expects support on joining bloc | Sanctioned Russian oligarch yacht in Dubai | Why Russia-Lithuania tensions are rising
Home » Sports » Copa Sudamericana final moves…

Copa Sudamericana final moves out of Brazil due to election

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 9:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAO PAULO (AP) — South American soccer body CONMEBOL has moved this year’s Copa Sudamericana final from the Brazilian capital city of Brasilia to Cordoba, Argentina.

CONMEBOL said in a statement Thursday the change was requested by Brazil’s soccer confederation due to the country’s first round of the general elections scheduled for Oct.2, a day after the club tournament final.

This year’s final will be hosted at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. The same venue hosted the final of the tournament in 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from watching an all- Argentine match between winners Defensa y Justicia and Lanus.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Navy's data-driven approach to sustainment finds huge room for improvement in ship maintenance

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up