Bruin sparks Sounders to 3-0 victory over Sporting KC

The Associated Press

June 25, 2022, 5:37 PM

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Bruin staked Seattle to an early lead, Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan added second-half goals and the Sounders breezed to a 3-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Bruin took a pass from Roldan and scored on a header in the 8th minute to give the Sounders (8-6-2) a 1-0 lead.

Jordan Morris headed in a pass from Nouhou Tolo in the 71st minute to stretch the Sounders’ lead to 2-0. Roldan capped the scoring in the 76th minute with an assist from Morris.

Seattle outshot Sporting KC 15-9 with an 8-1 edge in shots on goal.

Stefan Frei needed just one save to post a clean sheet for the Sounders. Tim Melia had five saves for Sporting KC (4-11-4).

