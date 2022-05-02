RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Steel plant evacuees leave | Russians repair bridge | Jill Biden meeting refugees | Va. refugee 16th birthday party
Seeking spot in Europe, Atalanta draws with Salernitana 1-1

The Associated Press

May 2, 2022, 4:52 PM

ROME (AP) — A late equalizer earned Atalanta a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Salernitana in Serie A on Monday, keeping alive the Bergamo club’s chances of extending its five-year streak of playing in Europe.

Atalanta remained eighth but moved level on points with seventh-placed Fiorentina, with only the top seven likely to qualify for Europe.

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic scored in the 88th minute with a confident, angled shot inside the far post.

Ederson volleyed in from close range midway through the first half for in-form Salernitana, which had won three straight.

Salernitana remained 18th, missing out on a chance to move level with 17th-placed Cagliari, which it faces next.

