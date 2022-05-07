RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Evacuation go on at Ukrainian steel mill | Ukraine scientists continue working | US sending $150M in assistance | Russian oligarch sells soccer club
Home » Sports » Race for EPL: Huddersfield-Luton,…

Race for EPL: Huddersfield-Luton, Forest-Sheff U in playoffs

The Associated Press

May 7, 2022, 9:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Huddersfield, Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Luton will compete for one promotion place to the Premier League via the playoffs in the second-tier Championship.

A fairly low-key final day of the regular season in the Championship ended with Sheffield United and Luton taking the last two playoff spots thanks to wins over Fulham (4-0) and Reading (1-0), respectively.

Fulham had already sealed automatic promotion, as champions, along with Bournemouth.

The third promotion place will be taken by the winner of the playoffs. In the two-legged semifinals, third-place Huddersfield will play sixth-place Luton and fourth-place Nottingham Forest will play fifth-place Sheffield United, which is seeking an immediate return to the Premier League.

Luton, which was playing in the non-leagues as recently as 2014, was last in the top flight in the 1991-92 — the season before the creation of the Premier League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

TSP participants ‘need not be concerned’ about pause in investment changes

Navy investigating rash of suicides aboard USS George Washington

National Capital Planning Commission's equity plan calls for stronger project site considerations

VA rolls out new website to streamline contracting, innovation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up