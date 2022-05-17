PGA Championship Tee Times

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine mounts rescue effort at steel mill | Vatican minister visits Ukraine | 'Double standard' on Ukrainian refugees | From civilian to soldier
The Associated Press

May 17, 2022, 1:12 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET)

8 a.m. _ John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang

8:11 a.m. _ Matthew Borchert, Takumi Kanaya, Troy Merritt

8:22 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza

8:33 a.m. _ Sam Horsfield, Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira

8:44 a.m. _ Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman

8:55 a.m. _ Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino, Matt Kuchar

9:06 a.m. _ Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington

9:17 a.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Kramer Hickok, Thomas Pieters

9:28 a.m. _ Richard Bland, Garrick Higgo, Matt Jones

9:39 a.m. _ Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim

9:50 a.m. _ Ryan Fox, Pablo Larrazabal, Shawn Warren

10:01 a.m. _ Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz, Zac Oakley

10:12 a.m. _ Bio Kim, Casey Pyne, Brendan Steele

1:25 p.m. _ Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita

1:36 p.m. _ Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:47 p.m. _ Rich Beem, Alex Cejka, Jesse Mueller

1:58 p.m. _ Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

2:09 p.m. _ Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak

2:20 p.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman

2:31 p.m. _ Cameron Champ, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson

