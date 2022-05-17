PGA Championship Tee Times

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Tee times for Thursday’s first round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET)
8 a.m. _ John Daly, Shaun Micheel, Y.E. Yang
8:11 a.m. _ Matthew Borchert, Takumi Kanaya, Troy Merritt
8:22 a.m. _ Dean Burmester, Chris Kirk, Kyle Mendoza
8:33 a.m. _ Sam Horsfield, Nic Ishee, Mito Pereira
8:44 a.m. _ Shaun Norris, Carlos Ortiz, Kevin Streelman
8:55 a.m. _ Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino, Matt Kuchar
9:06 a.m. _ Stewart Cink, Jason Dufner, Padraig Harrington
9:17 a.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Kramer Hickok, Thomas Pieters
9:28 a.m. _ Richard Bland, Garrick Higgo, Matt Jones
9:39 a.m. _ Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler, Si Woo Kim
9:50 a.m. _ Ryan Fox, Pablo Larrazabal, Shawn Warren
10:01 a.m. _ Yuki Inamori, Sebastian Munoz, Zac Oakley
10:12 a.m. _ Bio Kim, Casey Pyne, Brendan Steele
1:25 p.m. _ Brandon Bingaman, Talor Gooch, Ryosuke Kinoshita
1:36 p.m. _ Tim Feenstra, Anirban Lahiri, Kyoung-Hoon Lee
1:47 p.m. _ Rich Beem, Alex Cejka, Jesse Mueller
1:58 p.m. _ Russell Knox, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
2:09 p.m. _ Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak
2:20 p.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer, Marc Leishman
2:31 p.m. _ Cameron Champ, Russell Henley, Zach Johnson
