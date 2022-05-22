PGA Championship Leaders Cards

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Polish leader visit Kyiv | Belarusians fight for Ukraine | Fear for POWs as Russia takes Mariupol
The Associated Press

May 22, 2022, 7:55 PM

Sunday
At Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 444 453 434-35
x-Justin Thomas 445 444 443-35
Will Zalatoris 444 344 534-35
Cameron Young 534 443 443-34
Mito Pereira 445 443 544-37

___

Par in 434 534 444-35-70—280
x-Justin Thomas 423 534 434-32-67—275
Will Zalatoris 435 534 534-36-71—275
Cameron Young 434 544 634-37-71—276
Mito Pereira 435 444 446-38-75—276

___

x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

