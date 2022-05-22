PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Sunday
|At Southern Hills Country Club
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
|Final Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|434-35
|x-Justin Thomas
|445
|444
|443-35
|Will Zalatoris
|444
|344
|534-35
|Cameron Young
|534
|443
|443-34
|Mito Pereira
|445
|443
|544-37
___
|Par in
|434
|534
|444-35-70—280
|x-Justin Thomas
|423
|534
|434-32-67—275
|Will Zalatoris
|435
|534
|534-36-71—275
|Cameron Young
|434
|544
|634-37-71—276
|Mito Pereira
|435
|444
|446-38-75—276
___
x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.
