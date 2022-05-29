Nottingham Forest back in top flight for 1st time since 1999

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the…

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999.

Forest beat Huddersfield 1-0 Sunday at Wembley in the Championship playoff final to secure its place in the English Premier League next season.

Forest won with an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime.

Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth. Huddersfield was last in the Premier League in 2019.

Champion Fulham and Bournemouth were automatically promoted.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.