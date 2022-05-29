RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians storm city, shell east Ukraine as Zelenskyy visits | Fleeing the Russian advance | Russia test-fires hypersonic Zircon missile | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Nottingham Forest back in top flight for 1st time since 1999

The Associated Press

May 29, 2022, 1:36 PM

LONDON (AP) — Two-time European Cup winner Nottingham Forest is back in the top flight of English soccer for the first time since 1999.

Forest beat Huddersfield 1-0 Sunday at Wembley in the Championship playoff final to secure its place in the English Premier League next season.

Forest won with an own-goal by Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill just before halftime.

Huddersfield finished the regular season in third place and Forest in fourth. Huddersfield was last in the Premier League in 2019.

Champion Fulham and Bournemouth were automatically promoted.

