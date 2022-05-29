NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Glance The Associated Press

All times EDT First and second round at various campus sites First Round Friday, May 13 Virginia 13, Southern Cal 11 Florida 19, Mercer 12 Duke 17, John Hopkins 12 Jacksonville 20, Stanford 8 Stony Brook 16, Drexel 4 Loyola (Md.) 17, Mount St. Mary’s 5 Syracuse 12, Fairfield 11 Denver 16, Vermont 3 Northwestern 22, Cent. Michigan 7 Rutgers 17, Saint Joseph’s 10 Princeton 15, UMass 9 James Madison 14, UConn 7 Notre Dame vs. Michigan, 8 p.m. Second Round Sunday, May 15 North Carolina 24, Virginia 2 Syracuse 13, Princeton 9 Stony Brook 11, Rutgers 7 Loyola (Md.) 18, James Madison 8 Boston College 13, Denver 8 Northwestern 15, Michigan 12 Maryland 19, Duke 6 Florida 15, Jacksonville 10 Quarterfinal At campus sites TBD Thursday, May 19 Maryland 18, Florida 5 Boston College 20, Loyola (Md.) 13 Northwestern 15, Syracuse 4 North Carolina 8, Stony Brook 5 At Homewood Field Baltimore Semifinal Friday, May 27 North Carolina 15, Northwestern 14 Boston College 17, Maryland 16 Championship Sunday, May 29 North Carolina 12, Boston College 11 Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.