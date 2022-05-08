RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Nashville tops Real Salt Lake 2-0 for first win in new park

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 7:37 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dave Romney broke a scoreless tie with a goal in the 63rd minute, C.J. Sapong scored in stoppage time and Nashville SC notched its first win in its new home with a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in MLS play on Sunday.

Joe Willis saved the only two shots he faced for Nashville (4-3-3), which opened GEODIS Park last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia and has now gone 21 straight games without a home loss.

Nashville and Colorado are both on 21-game unbeaten streaks at home, tied for the seventh longest in MLS history. Next up are the 22-match runs of Portland (2013-14) and the Columbus Crew (2008-09).

Nashville outshot Real Salt Lake 17-6 with a 9-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Zac MacMath saved seven of the nine shots he faced for RSL (4-3-4).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

