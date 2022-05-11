|All Times EDT
Northwest League
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Spokane (Colorado)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|14
|13
|.519
|1½
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Everett (Seattle)
|11
|16
|.407
|4½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Everett 2, Tri-City 1, 11 innings
Hillsboro 5, Spokane 0
|Wednesday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Spokane at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.
Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.
<
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.