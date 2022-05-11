RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainians stop Russian gas at 1 hub | Wartime birth amid the air raid sirens | Hogan announces aid package for Ukraine | House approves $40B in aid
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

May 11, 2022, 12:00 PM

All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Spokane (Colorado) 15 11 .577
Eugene (San Francisco) 13 11 .542 1
Vancouver (Toronto) 13 12 .520
Hillsboro (Arizona) 14 13 .519
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 11 14 .440
Everett (Seattle) 11 16 .407

___

Tuesday’s Games

Everett 2, Tri-City 1, 11 innings

Hillsboro 5, Spokane 0

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Spokane at Hillsboro, 2:05 p.m.

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Everett at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Vancouver at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

