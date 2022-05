French Open Results

Monday At Stade Roland Garros Paris Purse: €16,814,108 Surface: Red clay PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at…

Monday

At Stade Roland Garros

Paris

Purse: €16,814,108

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Monday from French Open at Stade Roland Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

First Round

Zheng Qinwen, China, def. Maryna Zanevska, Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Valentini Grammatikopoulou, Greece, 6-1, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (32), Czech Republic, def. Anna Bondar, Hungary, 7-6 (0), 6-1.

Martina Trevisan, Italy, def. Harriet Dart, Britain, 6-0, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova (27), United States, def. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 7-5, 6-4.

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.