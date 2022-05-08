RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 8, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 18 7 .720 _
Tampa Bay 18 10 .643
Toronto 17 12 .586 3
Baltimore 10 16 .385
Boston 10 18 .357

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 17 11 .607 _
Chicago 13 13 .500 3
Cleveland 13 14 .481
Kansas City 8 15 .348
Detroit 8 18 .308 8

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 11 .621 _
Houston 17 11 .607 ½
Seattle 12 16 .429
Texas 10 14 .417
Oakland 10 17 .370 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 19 9 .679 _
Miami 13 14 .481
Atlanta 13 16 .448
Philadelphia 11 15 .423 7
Washington 10 19 .345

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 9 .679 _
St. Louis 16 11 .593
Pittsburgh 11 15 .423 7
Chicago 9 17 .346 9
Cincinnati 4 23 .148 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 18 7 .720 _
San Diego 18 10 .643
Colorado 16 11 .593 3
San Francisco 15 12 .556 4
Arizona 14 14 .500

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Oakland 0

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3, 1st game

Houston 3, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Toronto 2, 2nd game

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 8, Seattle 2

Kansas City at Baltimore, ppd.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 11:35 a.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:15 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 12:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-0) at Detroit (Pineda 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Oakland, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland at Detroit, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 0, 1st game

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 5, 2nd game

San Francisco 13, St. Louis 7

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Colorado 4, Arizona 1

Miami 8, San Diego 0

Washington 7, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 12:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 4:15 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Peters 3-0), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 2-1) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-3) at Seattle (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 2-2) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

