Kane scores 2 and Díaz gets a hat trick as Bayern routs 10-man Hoffenheim 5-1 in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Harry Kane scored two penalties and Luis Díaz grabbed a hat trick as Bayern Munich ended its short winless run with a 5-1 rout of 10-man Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The first penalty decision overshadowed the game as referee Tobias Stieler sent off Kevin Akpoguma in the 17th minute for bringing down Díaz when TV replays showed the Colombia star had also tugged at the Hoffenheim defender. There was no VAR intervention.

“It hurts, because it decides the game in the end,” Hoffenheim midfielder Grischa Prömel said.

That didn’t bother Kane as he sent the penalty past Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann.

Hoffenheim hit the crossbar and missed other chances before a mistake from Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer allowed Fisnik Asllani to intercept his attempted lob and set up Andrej Kramarić for the equalizer in the 36th.

Vladimir Coufal was the next to bring down Díaz using his arm in the 44th, and Kane dispatched that penalty, too, before setting up Díaz for Bayern’s third before the break.

Bayern had to wait till the 62nd for the fourth, scored by Díaz, and the Colombian wrapped up the scoring in the 89th.

It kept Bayern six points clear of second-place Borussia Dortmund. Bayern’s winless run had seen a surprise draw with Hamburger SV and loss to Augsburg – its first league defeat of the season.

Hoffenheim, which was on a five-game winning run, stayed third.

Leipzig eyes Champions League

Christoph Baumgartner scored twice and Leipzig held on to beat Cologne 2-1 to move fourth, a boost for its hopes of Champions League qualification.

Cologne made the better start with Said El Mala having two good chances, while Romulo struck the post at the other end.

Baumgartner made the breakthrough in the 29th minute with a header from David Raum’s free kick after Yan Diomande was fouled on the right.

Jan Thielmann replied after the break for Cologne when he scooped the ball inside the far post after Leipzig was unable to clear. The visitors complained that Isak Bergmann Johannesson had pushed Antonio Nusa in the buildup with Leipzig coach Ole Werner getting booked for his protests but the goal stood.

Baumgartner responded almost straight away with a low shot on the turn to silence the home fans.

Baumgartner also inadvertently blocked a goalward shot with his arm, preventing a certain goal in the 77th. Referee Frank Willenborg, who had initially indicated the ball came off the player’s chest, instead announced an offside decision after consulting video replays.

Cologne kept pushing for the equalizer but Leipzig held on to capitalize on Stuttgart’s surprise loss at St. Pauli the day before. After 21 rounds, Leipzig holds the last place for Champions League qualification on goal difference.

