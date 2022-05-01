RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 15 6 .714 _
Toronto 14 8 .636
Tampa Bay 12 9 .571 3
Boston 9 13 .409
Baltimore 7 14 .333 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 12 9 .571 _
Cleveland 9 12 .429 3
Chicago 8 12 .400
Kansas City 7 12 .368 4
Detroit 7 13 .350

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 14 8 .636 _
Houston 11 10 .524
Seattle 11 10 .524
Oakland 10 11 .476
Texas 7 14 .333

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 15 7 .682 _
Miami 12 8 .600 2
Philadelphia 11 11 .500 4
Atlanta 10 12 .455 5
Washington 7 16 .304

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 7 .682 _
St. Louis 11 9 .550 3
Pittsburgh 9 12 .429
Chicago 8 13 .381
Cincinnati 3 18 .143 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 14 7 .667 _
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 ½
San Diego 14 8 .636 ½
Colorado 12 9 .571 2
Arizona 10 12 .455

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Cleveland 3, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 0

Minnesota 9, Tampa Bay 1

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 2, Boston 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-2) at Baltimore (Wells 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-2) at Houston (Odorizzi 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Oakland (Jefferies 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 2, St. Louis 0

San Francisco 9, Washington 3

Miami 3, Seattle 1

Texas 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 6, 10 innings

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 4, Cincinnati 3

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 4:15 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 0-0) at Miami (López 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

San Diego at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

OMB names DoD's suicide prevention director as chief statistician to lead data goals

USPS looks to hire 2,800 front-line supervisors to improve staffing across network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up