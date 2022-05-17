2022 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters as of May 17, as compiled by the Major League…

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters as of May 17, as compiled by the Major League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2022 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:

Team Payroll Atlanta $20,999,272 LA Galaxy 20,128,040 Miami 18,882,628 New England 18,141,886 Chicago 17,645,464 Seattle 16,983,746 New York City 15,543,315 Toronto 15,213,266 Dallas 15,031,092 Columbus 14,978,609 Los Angeles FC 14,563,717 Cincinnati 13,789,271 Austin 13,754,134 Kansas City 13,631,075 Minnesota 13,240,283 Montreal 12,920,267 D.C. 12,483,317 Vancouver 11,946,300 Philadelphia 11,808,039 New York Red Bulls 11,726,779 Nashville 11,710,885 Houston 11,548,601 San Jose 11,541,454 Orlando 11,509,038 Colorado 11,390,900 Portland 11,311,305 Charlotte 10,708,858 Salt Lake 10,477,859

