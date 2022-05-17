2022 Major League Soccer Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for Major League Soccer rosters as of May 17, as compiled by the Major League Soccer Players Association. Includes 2022 salaries and prorated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income not attributable to a specific year:
|Team
|Payroll
|Atlanta
|$20,999,272
|LA Galaxy
|20,128,040
|Miami
|18,882,628
|New England
|18,141,886
|Chicago
|17,645,464
|Seattle
|16,983,746
|New York City
|15,543,315
|Toronto
|15,213,266
|Dallas
|15,031,092
|Columbus
|14,978,609
|Los Angeles FC
|14,563,717
|Cincinnati
|13,789,271
|Austin
|13,754,134
|Kansas City
|13,631,075
|Minnesota
|13,240,283
|Montreal
|12,920,267
|D.C.
|12,483,317
|Vancouver
|11,946,300
|Philadelphia
|11,808,039
|New York Red Bulls
|11,726,779
|Nashville
|11,710,885
|Houston
|11,548,601
|San Jose
|11,541,454
|Orlando
|11,509,038
|Colorado
|11,390,900
|Portland
|11,311,305
|Charlotte
|10,708,858
|Salt Lake
|10,477,859
