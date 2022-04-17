RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » Sports » Struggling Burnley draws 1-1…

Struggling Burnley draws 1-1 at West Ham after Dyche’s exit

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 12:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Relegation-threatened Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at West Ham in its first match since the shock departure of manager Sean Dyche, but saw Ashley Westwood sustain a bad injury on Sunday.

The Burnley midfielder’s leg seemed to buckle underneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic.

A stretcher and oxygen were immediately brought on, while Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, looked distraught and had to be comforted by teammates.

There was a nine-minute delay while Westwood was treated. There was muted joy for Burnley minutes later when Wout Weghorst rose above Tomas Soucek to head in the rebound after Jay Rodriguez’s header came back off the crossbar in the 33rd minute. Weghorst pointed at the bench in support of Westwood.

Burnley should have doubled its lead after Maxwel Cornet was brought down by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. But after picking himself up, Cornet sent Burnley’s first penalty of the season wide.

Soucek then leveled in the 74th when he bundled in Manuel Lanzini’s free kick with his shoulder.

West Ham came closest to a winner but was denied three times by goalkeeper Nick Pope, who tipped a fierce drive from Michail Antonio over and blocked Issa Diop’s header before thwarting Antonio again in a one-on-one.

Burnley, with under-23 coach Mike Jackson in charge following Dyche’s firing, is now three points behind Everton, which is in 17th place and just out of the relegation zone. Everton has played one less game.

West Ham, which reached the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, is in seventh place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up