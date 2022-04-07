Key hole from opening day at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters: HOLE: 18…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 465

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.44

RANK: 2

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods got up-and-down from in front of the green to post a 1-under 71 in his return to competitive golf. First-round Sungjae Im saved par on the final hole for a 5-under 67.

