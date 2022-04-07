RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
Key hole from opening day at the Masters

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 8:03 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters:

HOLE: 18

YARDAGE: 465

PAR: 4

STROKE AVERAGE: 4.44

RANK: 2

KEY FACT: Tiger Woods got up-and-down from in front of the green to post a 1-under 71 in his return to competitive golf. First-round Sungjae Im saved par on the final hole for a 5-under 67.

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Related Categories:

Sports

