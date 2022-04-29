RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine slams Kyiv attack | Easing Europe's reliance on Russian gas | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 29, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 13 6 .684 _
Toronto 13 7 .650 ½
Tampa Bay 11 8 .579 2
Boston 8 12 .400
Baltimore 6 13 .316 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 11 8 .579 _
Kansas City 7 10 .412 3
Chicago 7 11 .389
Cleveland 7 12 .368 4
Detroit 6 12 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 13 7 .650 _
Seattle 11 8 .579
Houston 10 9 .526
Oakland 10 9 .526
Texas 6 13 .316

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Miami 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4
Atlanta 9 11 .450 5
Washington 6 15 .286

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _
St. Louis 11 7 .611 1
Chicago 8 11 .421
Pittsburgh 8 11 .421
Cincinnati 3 16 .158

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½
San Diego 13 7 .650 ½
Colorado 10 9 .526 3
Arizona 8 12 .400

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, Seattle 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 1

Houston 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 5

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

Toronto 1, Boston 0

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 1-0) at Toronto (Berríos 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-1) at Oakland (Irvin 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

