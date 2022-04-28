All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|6
|.667
|_
|Toronto
|12
|7
|.632
|½
|Tampa Bay
|10
|8
|.556
|2
|Boston
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Baltimore
|6
|12
|.333
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|8
|.556
|_
|Chicago
|7
|10
|.412
|2½
|Cleveland
|7
|11
|.389
|3
|Kansas City
|6
|10
|.375
|3
|Detroit
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|Seattle
|11
|7
|.611
|½
|Oakland
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Houston
|9
|9
|.500
|2½
|Texas
|6
|12
|.333
|5½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Philadelphia
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|.421
|5½
|Washington
|6
|14
|.300
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|12
|7
|.632
|_
|St. Louis
|10
|7
|.588
|1
|Chicago
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Cincinnati
|3
|15
|.167
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Colorado
|10
|8
|.556
|2½
|Arizona
|8
|11
|.421
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 5, Detroit 0
Boston 7, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Texas 3
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
L.A. Angels 9, Cleveland 5
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 1-1) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 3
San Diego 8, Cincinnati 5
Miami 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Atlanta 3, 10 innings
Oakland 1, San Francisco 0
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego (Darvish 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Seattle (Brash 1-1) at Miami (Hernandez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Anderson 1-1) at Texas (Howard 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Washington (Sanchez 0-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-0), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
