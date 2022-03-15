Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class A=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, BOLD 57
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Legacy Christian 85, Hope Academy 69
New Life Academy 79, Liberty Classical 32
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Barnum 57, Cromwell 39
Nevis 79, Browerville/Eagle Valley 53
Section 6=
Semifinal=
New York Mills 65, Henning 60
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Cass Lake-Bena 75, Fertile-Beltrami 59
Sacred Heart 59, Northern Freeze 56
Class AA=
Section 2=
Semifinal=
Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Belle Plaine 65
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Agnes 54
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Minneapolis North 84, Providence Academy 68
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Albany 58, Mora 48
Annandale 54, Osakis 52
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Esko 80, Crosby-Ironton 59
Pequot Lakes 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 59
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76, Thief River Falls 65
Class AAA=
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Hermantown 59, North Branch 53
Hibbing 56, Cloquet 53
Class AAAA=
Section 5=
Semifinal=
Osseo 76, Spring Lake Park 55
Park Center 76, Mounds View 62
Section 6=
Championship=
Wayzata 77, Minneapolis South 55
Section 7=
Semifinal=
Andover 73, Duluth East 52
Coon Rapids 54, Forest Lake 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
