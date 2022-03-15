RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Tuesday's Scores

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class A=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 64, BOLD 57

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Legacy Christian 85, Hope Academy 69

New Life Academy 79, Liberty Classical 32

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Barnum 57, Cromwell 39

Nevis 79, Browerville/Eagle Valley 53

Section 6=

Semifinal=

New York Mills 65, Henning 60

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Cass Lake-Bena 75, Fertile-Beltrami 59

Sacred Heart 59, Northern Freeze 56

Class AA=

Section 2=

Semifinal=

Glencoe-Silver Lake 70, Belle Plaine 65

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Agnes 54

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Minneapolis North 84, Providence Academy 68

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Albany 58, Mora 48

Annandale 54, Osakis 52

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Esko 80, Crosby-Ironton 59

Pequot Lakes 66, Moose Lake/Willow River 59

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76, Thief River Falls 65

Class AAA=

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Hermantown 59, North Branch 53

Hibbing 56, Cloquet 53

Class AAAA=

Section 5=

Semifinal=

Osseo 76, Spring Lake Park 55

Park Center 76, Mounds View 62

Section 6=

Championship=

Wayzata 77, Minneapolis South 55

Section 7=

Semifinal=

Andover 73, Duluth East 52

Coon Rapids 54, Forest Lake 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

